The Taneyhills Library Club was one of 15 recipients to receive the 2019 Stanley & Elaine Ball Foundation Grant.
The library’s grant is $28,000.
“They are our biggest funders, and of course our children’s library is named after Stanley and Elaine because they gave us the seed money to really change the library around,” said Marcia Schemper-Carlock, library director. “They gave us $350,000.
“Since then, they (grants) have ranged from $20,000 in 2017, we got $25,000 last year and $28,000 this year.”
According to the press release, a total of -59 applications were received this year, and grants were awarded to 15 recipients, totaling a community investment of $252,000.
Requirements for grant applicants included the organization’s ability to enhance educational opportunities and/or provide support for disadvantaged children.
“One of the big projects we’re doing as part of our grant request, we asked for funding for a laptop lab,” said Schemper-Carlock. “That will allow us to teach computer classes during the day for seniors and for our home-school group to use and also when we want to demo some of our online products for children. We’ll get that going early this year.”
According to Taneyhills Library Club’s 2019 Taneyhills Business Profile, their mission is to provide and maintain library facilities and services for the residents of Taney County and visitors vacationing in the Branson area.
Services include educational, informational, cultural, and recreational library services and essential business services.
“We are going to continue to develop our children’s area because 47% of our circulation is just children’s materials. We can tell as we improve that collection, as it had been neglected for years, that’s what’s bringing people back to the library,” said Schemper-Carlock.
“We’ve seen a nice increase in the number of library members that we have, as well as our circulation. When I look at those numbers from, I believe 2015, we were doing around 50,000 items. We are now up to over 80,000, which is a big increase. So when people say libraries are obsolete, I say, ‘oh, you are uninformed.’”
Grants like the Stanley & Elaine Ball Foundation Grant help the Taneyhills Library Club continue to operate due to the fact that the library does not receive money from the county, as far as being a tax supported library.
According to their business profile, the Taneyhills Library Club, DBA Taneyhills Community Library, is a privately funded, nonprofit library founded in 1933 when a small group of women sought to collect and share books with local citizens.
Until 2016, the library was primarily staffed by volunteers. It is the commitment to the library of more than 100 volunteers that enables Taneyhills to keep the doors open.
According to the press release, Stanley and Elaine Ball formed this foundation primarily to grant portions of their estate to area charities in the Springfield metro area. Past recipients have included Harmony House, Community Foundation of the Ozarks – Northwest Project, the Christian County Library and the Taneyhills Community Library in Branson.
2019 Ball Foundation Grant Recipients
- Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, Youth of the Year $500
- Bridge of Faith Community Church, Inc. - $10,000
- Cents of Pride - $15,000
- Children’s Smile Center - $10,000
- Foundation for Springfield Public Schools - $10,000
- Gift of Hope, Inc. - $7,500
- Children’s Miracle Network at CoxHealth - $12,000
- MSU Foundation CASL - $11,000
- Ozarks Food Harvest, Inc. - $10,000-
- Ozarks Literacy Council - $5,000
- Springfield Symphony Association - $10,000
- Springfield Workshop - $5,000
- Taneyhills Library Club - $28,000
- Springfield-Greene County Library - $108,000
- Women in Need, Inc. - $10,000
