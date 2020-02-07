The presentation of the overall summary of the 2020 marketing plan for the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB was given by Rachel Wood, chief marketing officer for the Branson CVB at the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting.
“Our marketing plan is designed to increase visitation overall which includes our No. 1 driver that is shows,” said Wood. “This is represented in our target demographics, TV commercials and digital strategies. Our marketing plan focuses on our three pillars which include: shows/live entertainment, family fun/attractions and outdoor adventure.”
The marketing plan contained the general strategies for each individual department, including 2020 primary goals, digital & social media, public relations, leisure group sales, meetings & conventions and sports marketing & development.
2020 primary goals include:
- Position Branson as the top choice in consumer consideration set for wholesome vacations.
- Grow quality and continuity of re-positioned brand messages.
- Continue to improve customer perception of Branson.
- Grow Branson’s position as a multi-season vacation destination by putting specific focus on empty nesters in the shoulder season.
- Convert consumers with a casual interest in Branson to overnight visitors.
- Return on investment.
- Identify potential revenue streams.
- Increase the number of first-time visitors .
- Continue exploring new digital and social opportunities.
- Outreach to community leaders and partners.
- Expand regional partnerships.
Digital & social media
- Use digital media to inspire, inform and convert Branson visitors.
- Continue to refine and improve the user experience on ExploreBranson.com.
- Optimize robust digital marketing dashboard.
- Optimize and maximize our investment of time and resources in social channels by analyzing engagement and reach.
- Grow newsletter list by 10,000 subscribers.
- Continue seeking opportunities to overlay digital and traditional.
- Continue to produce more video content in-house.
- Provide ongoing customer service and engagement thru digital channels.
- Continue to invest in content creation to inspire visitation.
Public relations
- Generate $22 million in ad equivalency as evaluated by national monitoring services (Vocus/Cision, Meltwater and TVEyes), representing a 44:1 ROI.
- Recruit more professional media conferences to Branson.
- Generate positive print, radio and TV coverage, both nationally and regionally, working with Mindy Bianca PR, whose network of media contacts enables first-hand access to story placement in Branson’s primary market cities and media outlets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas.
- Capitalize on media interest in Silver Dollar City’s new Mystic River Falls, Aquarium at the Boardwalk, Wonderworks and more to promote the plethora of travel stories to Branson.
Leisure group sales
- Hosting Travel Alliance Partners-TAP Dance Conference in 2020.
- Sponsorship at ABA and SYTA-”The Branson Ice Cream Social” and hosted Dine Around. These are four-day sales events which feature 25-35 Branson Partners.
- Continue to re-engage the community regarding the Student & Youth Travel market.
- Partner with Branson businesses to grow overall leisure groups to Branson.
- Texas Music Educators Association trade show and Dine Around.
Meetings & conventions
- Increase the number of meetings and conventions by increasing qualified RFP’s and site visits by 10% over 2019.
- Influence and engage meeting planners through sponsorships at the leading industry trade shows and conferences (i.e. Connect Marketplace and MPI’s World Education Congress).
- First ever display and retargeting campaign that will run using cutting edge meeting planner targeting throughout 2020 with a focus on geofencing specific trade shows where Branson wants an increase presence.
- Continue to develop fresh digital content to tell the Branson Meeting & Convention story to influencers and decision makers.
Sports marketing & development
- Attract sporting events and conventions that best fit the Branson/Lakes Area facilities; showcasing the indoor and outdoor offerings available in our community and supporting shoulder season growth.
- Continue working with area venues to identify dark dates and strategically place events that provide expanded economic impact.
- Increase incremental travel through sporting events hosted in Branson to achieve the Branson CVB sports tourism mission.
- Increase awareness of sports events hosted in Branson by both outside and local event organizers to grow participation and spectator attendance.
- Continue to work with the BCVB Sports Committee and member of the Sports Facility Advisory Task Force on the long-term strategic plan presented in 2019 to help close shoulder season gaps.
- Define and begin implementation of long-term strategic plan for golf tourism.
At the end of the presentation Alderman Larry Milton mentioned, “I believe in your entire presentation the words theater, show and live-entertainment is not in your presentation.”
Wood responded that the 2020 marketing plan that had been presented was “general strategy, it’s not specific to any one industry” and each category is “specific to department.”
For 2020 the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB’s budget is $2.7 Million in 2020 from City of Branson ($3.3 Million in 2019) and $6.78 Million in 2020 from TCED (Tourism Community Enhancement District). Their strict marketing budget is $9.48 Million Total Marketing Spend.
For a more expanded look at the CVB’s marketing plan, they are inviting everyone to attend their 2020 Community Marketing Presentation on March 24th at 10am at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
