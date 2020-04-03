Missouri 248 at Railey Creek near Galena is now open.
The Missouri Department of Transportation reported that contractor crews have officially replaced the bridge over Railey Creek.
According to a press release from MoDOT, drivers may still see crews working on applying grass seed and mulch with one-lane traffic during the week of April 6, but the bridge is officially open.
This work timeline may be altered due to weather or construction delays.
MoDOT reported that Missouri 248 closed at Railey Creek on Nov. 18, 2019 due to the bridge being old and deteriorating.
With the work that has been done, the bridge is now wider and the overhead truss structure has been removed.
According to the release, the prime contractor was Lehman Construction Company of California, Missouri, and the total estimated cost of the project was $1.2 million.
