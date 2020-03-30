The Taney County Health Department is investigating a case of COVID-19 in a Branson healthcare worker.
The individual is a Christian County resident and is in isolation at this time.
The full report from the Taney County Health Department is posted below:
The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is currently partnering with the Christian County Health Department on the investigation of a Christian County resident testing positive for COVID-19. The individual is a healthcare employee at the CoxHealth Heart Center, a stand-alone clinic in Branson. All close contacts have been notified and the individual is in isolation at this time.
“Our primary concern is the health and safety of the community,” states Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “We are working closely with CoxHealth and the Christian County Health Department to ensure all precautionary measures are taken to protect clinic staff and patients, and the community.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Prevention continues to be the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Prevention for individuals includes; wash your hands, avoid gatherings of 10 or more, stay home if you are sick, and social distancing. TCHD continues to strongly urge everyone to stay home unless leaving for necessities such as food or medication.
For additional COVID-19 information, visit www.taneycohealth.org, or like us on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates.
