A Branson show ticket retailer is hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to help support Branson hospitality industry workers who have been left without work due to COVID-19.
“We’re built on the hospitality industry and tourism industry here in Branson,” said branson.com Marketing Manager Ashlie Beede. “So we have a lot of individuals that go into making that machine work and hosting our guests that come here. Right now with what’s happening with the pandemic a lot of them are finding themselves unemployed, and instead of hosting guests, they’re trying to figure out how to make ends meet.
“We wanted to find a way that we could support those people that have supported us. So we had this idea to create a T-shirt and sell it through our website, our Facebook and our emails to our customers and give them an option to help give back to those that have supported them this year.”
Showcasing the design of ‘For The Love of Branson’ and #MyBranson, the T-shirts sold by branson.com will go to benefit nonprofit Gift of Hope.
“We’re working with Branson Screen Printing, and they’re doing all the orders for us,” said Beede. “After the cost of the shirt, printing the shirt and shipping them, all of that money that’s left over is going straight to Gift of Hope.
“And that’s going into a special fund called ‘For the Love of Branson’ and those funds are for hospitality industry unemployed people in our area.”
Gift of Hope is committed to helping impoverished children and families by responding to specific areas of need. Gift of Hope uses their resources to ensure that families in the area are well fed, have the basic hygiene items they need and are able to keep a roof over their head.
In a statement on branson.com, Gift of Hope said, “Gift of Hope is proud to partner with branson.com in bringing aid to families through the ‘For The Love of Branson’ campaign during these uncertain times.
“Your contribution will go to helping families of hospitality industry employees affected by the COVID-19 situation.”
Beede explained why the team at branson.com chose to feature ‘For The Love of Branson’ as the headlining design for their shirts.
“I feel like the people that the hospitality industry employees, they love being here, they love being a part of our community and they work hard to make sure that our guests feel that love when they’re here. All the time we hear about how people love Branson, because of how hospitable we are and how welcoming we are. I feel like they do it for the love of Branson,” said Beede. “Also, I wanted a way for guests that would have been here that aren’t able to be here, that love Branson and are connecting with us via Facebook and sending us emails, I wanted them to have a way to still feel connected to us and be able to give back in some way, because they love Branson as well.
“It was just a way to combine those two things together.”
Any Branson area hospitality industry employees that have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to contact Gift of Hope to ask about their ‘For The Love of Branson’ program.
The first round of pre-orders for the shirts ended on April 17, but Beede said that they are extending the shirt offer for a week or two; as long as there is continued interest.
“We just appreciate people sharing the word. If they’ve come to Branson before, and they’ve had a great time, and they’ve got wonderful memories of vacationing here over the years, we just really encourage them to purchase shirts,” said Beede. “(We) encourage them to share this with other people who love Branson too, so we can bounce back from this better and stronger.”
Visit branson.com to place a shirt order or to make an online monetary donation straight to the Gift of Hope ‘For The Love of Branson’ program.
