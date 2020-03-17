Shortly after President Donald Trump announced a national emergency and Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a state of emergency in Missouri, several shows and attractions announced they would either cease operations, or postpone openings until later in the year.
Monday evening, Clay Cooper announced via social media the Clay Cooper Theatre, and all the shows calling the venue home, “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” “Hot Rods and High Heels,” “No. 1 Hits of the 60s” and “The Haygoods,” will cease operations and return at a later date.
“In accordance with the CDC recommendations and guidelines, we have decided to suspend all shows operating at the Clay Cooper Theatre,” Cooper said. “We’ll take this time, and around March 28, we’ll reevaluate the situation and see where we are at that time. We feel for the safety of our families, and our guests, this is the right thing to do until we get through this difficult time.”
“We consider everyone who comes to our show to be family,” said “No.1 Hits of the 60s” owner Matt Muhoberac. “So their safety is the most important thing.”
“In the 28 year history of our show, we have never canceled a performance,” a statement from the Haygood family read. “But the health and safety of our guests and staff are of the utmost importance to us. We know this situation will be temporary and we are looking forward to being back on stage, to see all of our fans, and to once again celebrate the best of times together.”
Monday also saw On Stage Entertainment, owners of “Legends in Concert” at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater announced the suspension of shows in Branson, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Foley, Alabama, Las Vegas, Nevada and aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines.
“We hoped to provide a much-needed respite from the current climate,” the release stated. “But at this point, as the coronavirus pandemic advances at an alarming rate, we must take a pause in order to safeguard the health and welfare of our casts, crews and guests.
“Our goal is to re-open as soon as possible.”
As far as the Branson Elvis Festival, originally set for April 1-5 and included shows from Ronnie McDowell, “Wink and Sandy Martindale’s Memories of Elvis,” a screening of “Viva Las Vegas,” ‘Dean Z presents Elvis the Rocker,” Ryan Pelton’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and the Branson leg of the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest,” will be postponed to a later date.
The other show calling Bandstand home, “Six,” also announced suspension of its show until April 6.
“We are most grateful to our fans and guests for your extraordinary support in these challenging times,” the release stated. “We will get through this.”
Sunday afternoon, folks at the “Branson Wild West Murder Mystery” show at the Majestic announced they are pausing shows until March 27.
According to the release, their goal is to “open with a new design to allow more social distancing for our guests and a safer way to operate an all you can eat buffet.”
Officials from “Branson’s First Show on the Strip,” the “Presleys’ Country Jubilee” announced in a Monday press release they are also suspending operations.
“The health and safety of our guests, entertainers, staff and community have weighed deeply on our hearts this month,” the release stated. “Following the recommendations of health experts and government leaders we will suspend our scheduled shows at Presleys’ Theatre starting Tuesday, March 17 and will reopen Friday, March 27.”
The “Presleys’ Country Jubilee” cast and crew opened last Friday for what is their 53rd year entertaining folks in Ozark Mountain Country.
“This is the first time we have ever suspended shows due to a public health warning,” the release stated. “These are difficult times for our communities and we recognize that the health of our friends and families is our most important priority. We will closely monitor the advice of health experts and government leaders and inform everyone if anything changes.
“Music and laughter will fill our theater again soon and we will celebrate with you when this challenge passes.”
Organizers at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Theatre also delayed the opening of that venue.
According to their post on social media, “due to COVID-19, and in the best interest of our patrons, staff and entertainers, we will be postponing the opening of our 2020 season at The Andy Williams Performing Arts Center.”
Friday, Silver Dollar City officials announced they will delay the opening of the theme park until March 28. The park was originally scheduled to open Tuesday for its annual Spring Ride Days.
In a press release, Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas said official made the decision based on developments over the last 24 hours.
“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” said Brad Thomas, President, Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our Hosts during this period.”
A release from the theme park said they intend to continue paying its hosts for next two weeks. Silver Dollar City is one of several theme parks around the country to either close or delay opening.
The release also stated “Silver Dollar City continues to watch the conditions within the region, consult with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines. This is an ever-changing situation. The park will communicate any additional changes when they occur.”
Silver Dollar City Campground is open, while the Showboat Branson Belle is set to operate with greatly reduced seating, allowing for defined social distance.
World Choice Investments LLC, the ownership group behind Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction in Branson, also announced the closure of all their attractions until May 9. The group owns businesses in Branson, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on the new guidelines provided by the CDC yesterday and in consultation with the health experts, we are closing all of our theater facilities until May 9,” Jim Rule, CEO, said in a release.
The release also stated the “team at World Choice Investments will meet with the cast members at each facility this week”
Any additional changes will be released at a later time should they occur.
According to their social media outlets, Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and in Branson are closing until the end of March.
“We regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel all shows for ‘Noah’ in Branson and ‘Queen Esther’ in Lancaster, effective Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 30,” the post stated. “At this time our plan is to re-open for shows Tuesday, March 31.”
The Branson location’s production of “Noah” opened earlier this month.
Early last week, Billy Yates announced the “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round” show will also delay opening until April.
According to Yates, he “typically never opens in March due to the fact that the demographic in Branson during Spring break is not ideal for the songwriter show.”
“We had decided to do three shows in March to accommodate a couple of groups that wanted to attend. Those groups have asked to reschedule for later in the year, thus our decision to delay our opening,” he said.
The new opening date at the Playhouse Theatre at the Shepherd of the Hills will be April 14 with songwriters Wil Nance and Bobby Tomberlin.
Also now off the books was an Up Close Concerts show featuring Yates and country music hitmaker Phil Vassar, which was originally set for March 28 at the Welk Resort Theatre.
The Branson Regional Arts Council, BRAC, has decided to postpone all events until May, including “The Odd Couple” and “Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
“Our top priority at the Branson Regional Arts Council will always be the health and safety of all patrons, volunteers, students, actors, staff and others involved in events being held at the Historic Owen Theatre,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber said in a release. “We have no plans to reschedule any of our other 2020 season productions, but we will continue to monitor the recommendations of the CDC response to and guidance about the coronavirus disease.”
The new slate of dates include “The Odd Couple” now set for May 14-17, the Song Writing Workshop with Prince Ivan, now rescheduled to Sept. 5, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” now set for Oct. 8-15, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged,” now set for Aug 6-9, and all Arts and Youth Education Classes.
Current ticket holders to theatre events will be notified of the date changes, and we will accommodate any necessary refunds that these postponements may present.
A group called the “Famous Impressions,” who were set to perform a show at the Hughes Brothers Theatre March 25 has been postponed. The new date is set for May 20.
Other late-breaking closings include “The Doug Gabriel Show,” “The Magic and Comedy of Taylor Reed,” and all shows at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres.
