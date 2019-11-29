The case of a woman accused of murdering a man in Stone County has now been bound over to circuit court.
In a Nov. 26 hearing in Stone County Associate Circuit Court, Judge Alan Blankenship sent the case to Stone County Circuit Court where it has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jack Goodman.
According to online court records, Elizabeth Rose Horn, who has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, waived her right to a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Dec. 18. An arraignment hearing has been set for Dec. 2 in Circuit Court, according to online court records. She is currently in the custody of the Stone County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond.
Horn, 30, is accused of killing Walter Scott, 74, at a home on Corewood Lane in Stone County. According to a court affidavit, while Horn was being booked into the Stone County Jail on Nov. 16, she admitted to killing someone. A press release on the Stone County Sheriff’s Facebook page at the time said Horn had been taken into custody after she had been accused of violating an ex parte at a home on OO Highway. The house on OO Highway was also heavily damaged by fire on Nov. 16. No charges have been filed in relation to the fire.
According to court documents, when Horn was being booked into the jail on Nov. 16, she said “I killed someone today,” while in the presence of the arresting deputy and three correctional officers. When asked who she had killed, Horn shared the name of her victim, but refused to answer where she had committed the act until she spoke with her attorney, according to the probable cause statement.
Central dispatch was able to find Scott’s address where deputies then found him deceased with numerous stab wounds in both his chest and back and a belt around his neck, according to court documents.
In a press release, Southern Stone County Fire Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen said the house fire on OO Highway was called in by a passerby, who also said there was a female on scene acting suspicious. The occupant was not home at the time of the fire.
According to a separate probable cause statement from Sept. 26, a Stone County deputy was dispatched to the home on OO Highway. The resident, not named in the report, told the deputy that Horn had pushed the door open and attacked him by striking him repeatedly with a closed fist to his upper body and head, which left a two-inch cut on his right arm, a small cut on his forehead and a cut near his left ear.
The resident also said he was in fear for his safety and had filed an ex parte against Horn the day before.
In that case, Horn was charged with two felonies: Second-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault; as well as two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of misdemeanor abuse of elderly.
Her $25,000 bond from that case was revoked by the judge Nov. 22, and a new bond will be considered at her next Dec. 18 court date, according to online court records. She is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing for this case on Dec. 10.
