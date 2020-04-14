While the curtains closed on Branson Con 2020 more than a month ago, the annual comic convention is still doing what it can to support the community during the ongoing pandemic.
Branson Con, which is operated via a partnership between Brian O’Neill and Levine Cunningham with Branson Premier Promotions, has teamed up with Elevate Branson to help support their mission of ‘Transforming Lives Into a New Way of Living.’
O’Neill said that after Branson Con 2020, they had a number of unused blank T-shirts leftover. During a conversation with Cunningham, O’Neill said they both felt they could, and should, do something with their leftover inventory to give back to the community.
“Everyone’s feeling very disconnected and very separated, as we should be, because we are separating from each other and practicing social distancing,” said O’Neill. “But at the same time, we want to make sure that we have a positive message in the fact that out of sometimes the worst situations, unity comes from that. Even if it’s just mentally or online socially come together, that is a powerful thing.”
O’Neill said the decision was ultimately made to sell the leftover convention T-shirts, imprinted with #weareBRANSONstrong to help raise money for Elevate Branson.
“One of the local organizations that I happen to personally love, which is Elevate Branson formally Jesus was Homeless, has been really striving to fill the needs right now in our community as far as making sure that as always the under privileged or those that need assistance, but even those that just recently found out that they need assistance, are able to utilize those services,” said O’Neill. “Obviously that is a need that is in huge demand right now, so we wanted the proceeds of these shirts to go to Elevate Branson.”
Founded in 2008, Elevate Branson, formerly known as Jesus was Homeless, serves the community by providing weekly meal delivery, employment training and access to health care to those at or below the poverty line and to those living in weekly and extended-stay motels.
In crafting what design the shirts would sport for the fundraiser, O’Neill explained why they settled on #weareBRANSONstrong.
“Branson, Missouri needs to have unity right now. We need to have the ability to come together. So the #weareBRANSONstrong came up, which is a novel statement,” said O’Neill. “The hash tag is the community coming together and just saying ‘Hey, we’re strong together as a community.’ We wanted to be able to create those T-shirts so people could not only remember the event, but also remember after this is over that we still have to come together as a community to support each other.
T-shirts are $20 a piece, and sizes are offered up to 4XL. Both black and gray shirts are available, but color availability is limited to certain sizes. Twenty-five percent of the shirt proceeds will be donated to Elevate Branson.
“We just want to create a message that brings people together and that also have that message on the T-shirt supporting an organization that’s actually doing the work and actually making sure people have food,” said O’Neill. “This has been a great opportunity for fear right now, and we are all doing what we can to manage that fear in our homes and in our businesses. But there’s also an opportunity for hope, and there’s also an opportunity for unity.”
T-shirts are now available for pre-order and will begin shipping after April 26. For additional information or to learn more about Branson Con visit bransoncomiccon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.