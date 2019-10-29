The Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District Board of Directors has voted to improve the District’s 2019 marketing efforts.
This vote approves the addition of $350,000 to its current marketing budget which is up from $300,000 last year.
“We have budgeted for this additional expenditure and still project a positive cash balance at year end due to our strong current cash position and anticipated revenues through year end,” said Jan Benson, financial administrator of the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District. “Our tax revenues thus far have exceeded expectations and we may see yet another record year.”
These funds will allow the Christmas marketing campaign to begin even earlier.
“The extra funds will be used for additional Christmas television and media promotions of all the things Branson has to offer this season, including the Christmas special hosted by the Texas Tenors, which is slated to show on 130-plus stations nationwide during Thanksgiving week and weekend,” said Benson.
According to a press release from the district board, the tourism district plans to continue making such increases in future years, based upon cash projections, in order to accomplish its goal of spending every possible dollar of current-year tax collections for current-year marketing programs.
