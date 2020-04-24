Even though more than 100 million Americans already received their Economic Impact Payments, EIP, also known as stimulus checks, there are still millions more anxiously awaiting theirs.
According to Branson Bank Vice President, CTO, ISO and IT Department head Scott Ford, due to potential scammers, this is the time for patience and vigilance for those who haven’t gotten their EIP yet.
“These online scammers, I compare them to politicians because they never let a crisis go to waste, and obviously, this is a crisis,” he said. “The whole point in using the crisis is because they want to catch people when they’re feeling overwhelmed or distracted, because that’s when they can catch them off guard, and this situation fits that perfectly, which is also why you see these type of scams come out during tax time or over the holidays.
“These scammers depend full on people not fully paying attention to what they’re doing.”
Ford said folks are receiving these scams through all different forms of communication, including regular mail, emails, texts and phone calls.
“They’re using several different scenarios to try and get information from people, things like bank account information, credit card numbers, social security numbers, email addresses and birthdays,” he said. “That’s all super valuable information to these scammers. It’s just basic social engineering avoidance, and the same rules apply whether it’s a Coronavirus scam, a Christmas scam or a tax scam, just don’t respond to those things.
“You just have to learn how to identify if they’re legitimate messages.”
When it comes to identifying potential scams and scammers, Ford said it is important to remember just one important thing.
“The IRS is not going to call you directly, or text or email you to confirm your bank account number, they’re just not going to do it,” he said. “A lot of people see a message and think, ‘Well, what if this is real.’
“Well, you don’t have to respond to it. You can contact the IRS directly and ask about it. That’s really the safest way to go about it.”
He said some of the most common scenarios begin with a phone call.
“The most common thing happening now is a phone call where a person is told ‘Hey, we have to confirm your bank account information in order to deposit your stimulus check,’” Ford said. “Boy, people fall for that one really quick.
“A response to that should be ‘Sorry, I don’t feel comfortable with that, I’m going to contact the IRS directly.’”
Ford said a “fake check” is also used by would-be scammers.
“People are sending out fake checks, as well as note with a telephone number telling people ‘Here’s your stimulus check, give us a call to cash it,” he said. “You call them and the person on the other end wants all your personal information, then supposedly it’s alright to cash the check. Obviously, this is a scam, and hopefully nobody falls for that.”
One more popular scam features someone demanding a $29 fee to speed up the processing. That particular scam can “cost you a lot of money really fast if you’re not paying attention,” according to Ford.
“They call and tell you if you pay a $29 fee, they’ll speed up the processing of the check and you’ll get your money faster,” he said. “Then they ask for your credit card information, and you’ll find thousands of dollars in bogus charges before you know it.
“The IRS is never going to speed up your funds because you paid them, it just doesn’t work like that.
Ford said if someone feels they’ve been scammed, or have had an attempt made against them, they can contact the IRS at 800-829-1040, as well as their local bank.
“There is almost nothing you can’t find out, or do in relation to your taxes on IRS.gov,” he said. “It has tons or resources ... it’s a well organized site that works the way it is supposed to, for the most part. Also, as far as the consumer goes, our Branson Bank website has lots of information.
“We have lots of links, including one to Federal Trade Commission, FTC, website, it goes into great depth and detail about how to not become a victim of one of these scams.”
Visit bransonbank.com or irs.gov for additional information.
