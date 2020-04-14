The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out much creativity in many people around the world, and last week, more than 40 local entertainers from more than 20 shows joined forces to form a “virtual choir” and create a “Branson Sing-Along” video.
The idea came from the husband and wife duo of Stephen and Chelsie Odom, entertainers in the “Thank You for the Music-A Modern Tribute to ABBA” and “Beach Boys California Dreamin’” shows at Hamner Variety Theater.
“The other guy in our cast, James Allen, and his wife lived in Vegas for a while, and some of their friends out there did something similar with ‘We Are the World,’ and he knew I did this kind of stuff (video editing) and told me he thought we should do one for Branson,” Stephen Odom said. “A lot of the other major markets, Broadway and Nashville, were releasing their versions of virtual choirs, so it was a perfect thing for us to do.”
Odom said despite his initial worries about heading up the project, he and his wife eventually decided to give it a shot.
“Chelsie and I didn’t necessarily feel like we were headlining acts in Branson, so I wasn’t sure if anyone would trust me to handle it, or if they would even want to be involved in it,” he said. “But, I knew something would be done with the town, and I wanted to be the one to do it.”
The tune they decided the choir would cover, “Forever Country,” was put together for the 2016 Country Music Association awards and performed by an all-star cast calling themselves “Artists of Then, Now and Forever.”
The tune includes sections of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” written by John Denver, Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert, “On the Road Again,” written by Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”
“There were a few things we tossed around first, but we just kept coming back to this song,” Chelsie Odom said. “It’s such a cool and creative thing how those three songs were kind of woven together, and you can hear several people singing on it, which was perfect for what we wanted to do. And I think it suits Branson very well because it’s like a hometown jam.”
“Yes, and it’s so fun to sing,” Stephen added. “I wanted to make sure we had something that people liked and would want to participate in. It ended up being just a perfect fit.”
Odom said the next step was to create a Facebook group and start inviting people to participate
“I invited every performer in town I knew, and had instructions, as well as the song we selected,” he said. “I didn’t want to ask any specific people to do it, I wanted to give every person who wanted to do it the chance. We invited about 100 people, and more than 40 sent in videos. Every person who sent one in was a part of it.”
While he felt he wanted to feature several “bigger names” in Branson, Odom said they also wanted to give many other performers the chance to shine.
“A lot of these people are the core of the entertainment community who have been doing many shows for years and years,” he added. “Maybe you don’t know them by name or by face, but they’ve probably been in 20 shows over the last 10 years. They may not be well known to the general public, but we know how hard they work every single day during the season.”
Once they had a song and a willing cast, the difficult task of deciding who would sing what.
“The tough part was putting it all together,” Odom said. “In Nashville, they hand-picked people and wrote out the parts everyone would sing, then assigned it to them, which would have made this a lot easier (laughs).”
“But we also didn’t know who all was going to be involved yet,” Chelsie added. “The Nashville (video) featured singers who all worked at the same studio, so they knew who they could get. We had no idea who would want to participate.”
“We could have hand-picked the people we wanted, but this was a much better way to make sure we got as many people as we could involved, and feature them doing something they felt good about singing.”
Over the next few weeks, performers were asked to record themselves singing different parts of the tune on audio, as well as video, then email them to Odom. Once they collected the clips, Stephen had the task of putting them together to form one song, as well as mixing the audio and making sure everything was the best it could be.
“Chelsie listened to every video over and over, keeping track of who all sang what, then we stitched the track together,” he said. “Then we laid the track in and then lined up all the video, which was difficult enough because what they sent me was just their voices, so I had to go back and find what they were singing, then line the video perfectly with the track. From there, we had to adjust for all the harmony parts, then did some minor pitch corrections because for the most part, everyone was spot on. Definitely the hardest part was lining everything up. The last step was the actual video editing, and I tried to make it look as pretty as I could.
“The first time we heard some of the harmony parts after we mixed them, we both got a little emotional.”
Another interesting aspect about the video is the fact many of the performers don’t know each other.
“A lot of the people in the video don’t even know the people they’re singing harmony with,” he said. “It was cool to listen to all these voices of people who weren’t together and in many cases didn’t know each other, come together. Pretty awesome and emotional.”
Once things began rolling, Odom said performer Tami Harper Griffith tagged a friend at the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce in the post, who then passed the information along.
“I got a message from them asking if they could see a snippet of what we were doing, so I sent like the first 30 seconds,” he said. “They said they wanted to release it, and I began to get worried about handing it off to someone because it was my video, it was my baby. But they were great about it, and Courtney Goff, who I’ve never met, was in contact with me the whole time and made sure everything went great.”
They released the video through their Explore Branson Facebook page.
“Them releasing it got us so many more shares than if I would have just released it on my page, plus they sent it out to news outlets and other places I’d never have been able to reach.”
Now that the video has been out for several days, the Odoms have gotten plenty of feedback.
“It has been overwhelmingly positive, and I’m just so happy about it,” he said. “Like I said, it was just a way for us as performers to get together and be creative, as well as show the patrons we’re still here, and we’re not going anywhere. We have so many dedicated fans, and thought how upset they must be because they weren’t able to come and enjoy the town. The response has been amazing.”
Visit facebook.com/explorebranson/videos/213866870029268, as well as at youtube.com/watch?v=AP6q9gMo8Vw.
