Friday morning, Sept. 20, Trinity Christian Academy came together to ‘Welcome Back Jack!”
Jack Danner, who will turn 7 on Oct. 15, has been battling bone cancer in his leg since spring. Over the last several months, Jack has gone through chemotherapy, multiple surgeries and has lost his hair. According to the people around him, Jack has managed to be a positive light. In November, Jack is scheduled to have his last chemo treatment.
For the ‘Welcome Back Jack Ceremony!’ several students pledged to shave their heads or cut off eight inches of hair for donation to support Jack.
Senior Baron Bodine was one of the students who let Jack shave his head.
“I’ve known Jack for quite a number of years and I’ve seen him struggle with the issue that he’s had, and I wanted to make him feel more comfortable as he’s back here at school,” said Bodine.
When the school was told on Monday Jack would be able to return to school on Tuesday, they made sure they were there to welcome him back with open arms.
“As we began bringing him in and settling him back into the school atmosphere, because it had been since February since he had been here, we were just talking with the student council, and as we talked, we just thought that maybe since that was his biggest struggle coming back that maybe that would be something that they would like to launch,” said Holly Gregory, administrator.
However, Trinity Christian Academy isn’t done yet.
“Next Thursday, Sept. 26, the Lady Eagles volleyball team will be hosting a scrimmage from 3:30-5, and it’s a dollar to come and watch and five dollars to play against our volleyball team,” said Katie Cobbs, student council president. “All the money that we raise will go in part to the family, and we’re going to donate to the Make A Wish Foundation. Some of Jack’s family will be here again cheering us on, and some of his family will even possibly be participating in the event as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.