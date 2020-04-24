Skaggs Foundation’s scholarship program is at it again with the awarding of five summer scholarships.
Last year alone, 50 student scholarships between spring, summer and fall semesters were awarded by Skaggs Foundation to eligible students in Stone and Taney counties in Missouri, or Boone County, Ark.
In order to be eligible, the applicant must be employed by Cox Medical Center Branson or have a family member employed by Cox Branson.
According to the release, the five awarded scholarships signify a $3,750 investment in the future of local healthcare by helping students who are pursuing or advancing their careers in the medical field.
“We are committed to continuing to support our local health care workforce, those who are furthering their careers as well as those soon to be entering the field,” said Skaggs Foundation President Meghan Connell.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has really shed light on something we already knew – our healthcare workers truly are heroes.
“We could not be more proud to support these students who will spend their summer furthering their education.”
According to the release, among the scholarship recipients, two are entering the healthcare field and three are currently employed in the CoxHealth system. Recipients include Deanna Gray, Samuel Henriquez, Kayci Hill, Collette Lavoi and Jenna Salemie.
“While many of our recipients are traditional students, we have a number of recipients who are nontraditional students, meaning some are going back to school for a career change and others are furthering their degrees,” said Director of Community Relations for Skaggs Foundation Mindy Honey. “It’s a great mix of students but the one thing they all have in common is their commitment to excellence in healthcare.”
Since its inception in 2002, Skaggs Foundation has awarded a total of $402,950 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in health care.
For more information, visit SkaggsFoundation.org.
