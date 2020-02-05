The Taney County Health Department issued a statement Wednesday, Feb. 5 that there has been a significant increase in cases of influenza in the county. The following is the full press release:
The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) reports a significant increase in flu activity in the county. Area providers reported 183 new cases of lab-confirmed flu this past week, bringing the season’s total up to 504 cases. Children ages 5-14 were especially affected, accounting for nearly half of last week’s cases. TCHD promotes prevention as the best way to protect yourself from the severe effects of the flu. Vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months old, but is particularly important for those persons at higher risk of severe illness, such as pregnant women or persons with certain underlying medical conditions.
“Getting your annual flu shot is one of the best things you can do to limit your risk. We want people to know that it’s not too late to get your flu shot,” said Tiffany Bullock, Communicable Disease Nurse for the Taney County Health Department.
While vaccination should be the first line of defense, practicing good hand washing and other good health habits can help prevent the spread of the flu and other seasonal illnesses. People who are ill should take actions to stop the spread of germs such as:
–While sick, limit contact with others
–Stay home if you are sick
–Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing
–Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based rub if soap and water is not readily available
–Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Those at highest risk – the elderly, pregnant women, infants, or those with other health conditions – who show flu symptoms should contact their physician immediately in order to get the most effective treatment. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.
“Although the flu is a fairly common illness, it can still be deadly. It is important to take whatever steps you can to limit your risk of contracting it,” said Tiffany Bullock, Communicable Disease Nurse for the Taney County Health Department.
For more information, or to schedule your flu shot appointment, call the Taney County Health Department at (417) 334-4544 or (417) 546-4725 or visit the website at taneycohealth.org.
