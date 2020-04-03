Tuesday was the final day for candidates to file for the August primary for state and county offices.
In Taney County, there will be several contested races. All candidates are Republicans unless otherwise noted.
Three candidates filed to run for Taney County Sheriff: Keith Edwards, Shane Keys and Brad Daniels. Current Sheriff Jimmie Russell, who has held the office since 2001, is retiring.
Three candidates are also running for Public Administrator: Tonja J. Friend, R. Scott McAdams, and Joanna Jasper. The incumbent, Carol Davis, is retiring.
Two individuals are running for Western Commissioner. They are incumbent Brandon Williams and challenger Robert Dimetroff. The Eastern Commissioner, Sheila Wyatt, is unopposed in the primary.
Two candidates are running for county assessor: Susan Chapman and Lyn Wieneke. Current Assessor Chuck Pennel did not file.
Two candidates are also running for Coroner: Toney Mullen, who is the incumbent, is running against Richard Banks.
Taney County Treasurer Melanie Smith is running in the primary unopposed.
In Stone County, there are two contested races.
Incumbent Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, of Branson West, will face off against John P. Elmore, of Crane.
For Stone County Southern Commissioner, incumbent Hank Smythe, of Branson West, will run against Mike Cooper, also of Branson West.
Assessor Matt Daugherty, Coroner John Cunnyngham, Public Administrator Glenda “Wendy” Metcalf, and Northern Commissioner Wayne Blades are all running unopposed in the primary.
With several General Assembly candidates either facing term limits or running for a different office, there are many candidates running for those seats.
For Senate District 29, which covers Taney and Stone counties, as well as others, there are two candidates: Mike Moon, of Halltown, and David Cole, of Cassville. Incumbent David Sater could not run for re-election because of term limits.
In House District 156, which covers Branson, Hollister and other portions of eastern Taney County, Karen Best is running against Brian H. Seitz in the Republican Primary. Incumbent Jeff Justus could not run for re-election because of term limits. Dale Speelman, of Branson, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
For House District 155, which covers eastern Taney County, as well as Douglas and Ozark counties, Joe Combs, of Bradleyville, is running against Travis Smith of Dora, in the Republican Primary.
Incumbent Karla Eslinger is running for a senate seat. Mike Lind is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
For House District 138, which covers most of Stone County and small portion of southwest Taney County, Brad Hudson is running unopposed for a second term.
Some area candidates have filed to run for the U.S. Representative Dist. 7 seat currently held by Billy Long.
Republican primary candidates are Eric Harleman, of Sparta; Kevin VanStory, of Neosho; Steve Chentnik, of Branson; Billy Long, of Springfield; and Camille Lombardi-Olive, of Galena. Teresa Montseny, of Springfield, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Kevin Craig, of Powersite, is running unopposed in the Libertarian primary.
The primary is Aug. 4. Party winners will then face each other in the Nov. 3 general election.
