There has been a lot of chatter about up and coming businesses in Branson.
Here is a behind the scenes look at what is happening with four up and coming businesses.
Up first is the widely talked about arrival of Aldi.
Aldi will be located at 1231 Branson Hills Pkwy, on the other side of Branson Hills Pkwy across from Lakeland Pharmacy.
Aldi is a supermarket company.
According to the Director of Planning & Development, Joel Hornickel, the city has completed the first round of plan review and is awaiting the applicant’s responses to the staff’s outstanding comments.
However, the applicant has stated that the project will be in a “holding pattern” for an unknown amount of time with no current ETA (estimated time of arrival).
Another business coming to town is Ross: Dress For Less.
Ross will be at 1057 Branson Hills Pkwy., in the previous Bed Bath and Beyond location at Branson Hills.
Ross Stores, Inc. (Ross Dress for Less) is a chain of discount department stores.
According to Hornickel, the city issued a “prep demo” permit on Dec. 30.
According to the city of Branson, there is no ETA on Ross, as they have only recently been issued a permit for prep demo. The city has not received any plans for improvements to their space at this time.
Also, there is Aquarium at the Boardwalk.
The Aquarium will be located at 2700 West 76 Country Blvd, at the former Grand Palace property.
According to their website, Aquarium at the Boardwalk Branson is being designed to focus on fun as you take a walking journey through the oceans of the world. Here, you’ll be mesmerized by up-close views of amazing creatures ranging from colorful fish, seahorses and jellyfish to octopi, eels and sharks. Along the way, you’ll enjoy all kinds of entertaining activities such as taking a photo wearing a high-tech diving suit, coloring a fish and watching it come to life on screen, and climbing through a kelp forest.
According to Hornickel, construction is ongoing and recent inspections have included “rough-in” for plumbing and fire systems.
According to the Director of Marcom & Creative Development, Kuvera Partners, Aileen Stein, Aquarium at the Boardwalk has a planned opening in Summer 2020.
And finally, WonderWorks Branson.
WonderWorks will be at 2835 West 76 Country Blvd, at the old Baldknobbers Theater site.
According to a release, WonderWorks, the upside-down adventure, is a science-focused, indoor amusement park for the mind that holds something unique and interesting for visitors of all ages.
There are four floors of non-stop edu-tainment, with over 100 hands-on and interactive exhibits that serve a STEM educational purpose to challenge the mind and spark the imagination.
There are over 100 hands-on activities that are focused in the areas of science, technology,
engineering and math. Some of the exhibits will include the Bubble Lab, The Adventures of Professor Wonder, the Dig It! interactive sandbox, an illusion art gallery and the Xtreme 360 Bikes.
According to the city of Branson, WonderWorks is currently doing rough-in (electrical, plumbing, mechanical, etc), drywall and painting on the various levels. According to their website, WonderWorks is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
Due to accommodating large construction equipment for apparent theming for the front of the building, according to Cher Murphy, PR for WonderWorks, there is a temporary westbound lane closure on 76 Country Boulevard from LongHorn Steakhouse to Gettin’ Basted from Monday, Jan. 6 to Jan. 26 from the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more regarding permit application statuses for businesses in the city of Branson visit their website at bransonmo.gov, hover over the Government tab, click on Planning and Development, click on the Building Division link, then click Permit Status Log (PDF).
