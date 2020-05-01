Even though the park wasn’t yet open for a celebration, Friday marked 60 years since the Herschend family opened Silver Dollar City at the north end of the Marvel Cave parking lot May 1,1960. On that day the park, named after publicist Don Richardson’s idea of giving visitors silver dollars as change, featured a blacksmith shop, a general store, an ice cream parlor, a doll shop, and two 1800s authentic log structures that had been relocated and restored, the McHaffie homestead and the Wilderness Church.
Today, Silver Dollar City encompasses more than 100 acres, and features more than 40 rides and attractions, including record-breaking coasters and award-winning festivals and entertainment.
Due to the national pandemic, the park has yet to open for its Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary season.
“As we reflect on Silver Dollar City’s 60 year history, I love to reflect on the depth of fun and historic memories that have been created here,” said President of Silver Dollar City Attractions Brad Thomas. “For six decades, families from all over the USA have chosen to visit this unique city – for our crafts, for the food, for the rides, for the shows and entertainment, for the festivals – but most importantly, to have fun while creating memories they will remember for years to come. And, for six decades, employees have created memories for our guests and for each other.
“While our birthday weekend isn’t going to be big and grand as originally planned, this I know — We have beautiful and brighter days ahead.”
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.