Faith Community Health will be commemorating it’s 10th Anniversary come March 2020 and has announced its plans to celebrate by hosting several upcoming events, starting with its inaugural Neighbor2Neighbor Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20.
For this event, Faith Community Health will be transforming its Branson facility’s parking lot into an old-fashioned block party, according to Communications Director Carol Harris.
“It is a free event, and we are going to have food there. I believe we’re going to have hot dogs there, maybe hamburgers,” said Harris. “Popcorn and of course cotton candy. We’re going to have some music. We’re going to have a hymn singing at 2:30 and at 3:30 we’re going to have an old-fashioned pie eating contest.”
The entire event will run from 1-4 p.m. Harris added that this event is open to everyone, whether they are a patient of Faith Community Health or not.
“We’re going to have some games for kids, some face painting. We’re going to have some inflatables that have been sponsored by different businesses and churches in the community,” Harris said. “Just an old-fashioned everybody get together on a Sunday afternoon type of event. We want it to be fun and informal and for everybody to have a good time.”
Harris also confirmed that this event will serve as an opportunity to introduce anyone who isn’t aware of the services and the mission behind Faith Community Health.
“There are about 13,000 uninsured members in the area workforce in Stone and Taney county. So that’s a lot of people who don’t have medical/healthcare type of insurance,” said Harris. “We’ve had more than 6,000 registered patients over the past 10 years. Last year, we had 1,600 patients come in. We’ve filled more than 15,000 prescriptions. We have an onsite dispensary for our patients to get all their medications every month for $10.”
Alongside medical services, Faith Community Health also offers vision exams, mental health counseling, and KWIKCare, which offers same day urgent care visits in person or via KWIKCare Online. Harris said they just recently launched a new health program, perfect for small businesses with employees.
“We also have a new program called Faith Care, which is a program we launched last year for employers in the area to provide our healthcare services to their employees for low rates. We’ve got about 40 employers who have enrolled 250 employees to date within that program that we’ve served.”
To ensure there are enough volunteers to assist with the festival, Harris said they are turning to the community for help.
“It would be great if we did have a few more volunteers. Like a youth group that wants to do a service project or a small group from a church,” said Harris. “We’ll probably need help from people for parking and directing people on where to go. Helping with some of our concessions and … to help someone get a box of popcorn, cotton candy or something like that.”
As far as additional 10th Anniversary celebration events, Harris said there are a few things in the works, but at this time she could share that they are planning to host a large fundraising gala come March 2020 with a Mr. Rogers theme of ‘Won’t You Love Your Neighbors?’
Anyone interested in volunteering or finding out additional information on the event can contact Harris at 417-544-8694. Faith Community Health is located at 610 South Sixth Street in Branson. Visit faithcommunityhealth.org.
