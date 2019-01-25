Officials with Branson Schools hope a grant from Skaggs Foundation allows the district to be more proactive when offering mental health services for students.
Chip Arnette, assistant superintendent of instructional services for Branson Schools, said the change is possible because of a grant from the Skaggs Foundation. In 2018, the foundation awarded the school district a two-year grant worth $86,024 for mental health services and to employ a case manager.
“One of the things we do well is identifying issues, but where we were struggling a little bit was providing services for those kids, especially in the mental health area,” Arnette said. “Through the Skaggs Foundation, through this Legacy Grant, we were able to hire somebody, where, once we identify students, we can make sure students get appropriate services, and follow up with not only students, but their families to make sure that their services did what we hoped for.”
According to Arnette, the district was able to look within to fill the case manager position, with Lisa Furtkamp, who has spent 24 years with Branson Schools as the district’s social worker.
“As the social worker, she was pointing people in the direction,” Arnette said. “Now, separate and apart from that, she can still point people in the direction, but she’s going to work a lot more closely with our school counselors, and once we get those students identified, she’s going to point them in the direction, walk them there and make sure they get to those services. Once they’re receiving whatever services those are, she can follow up with families to make sure that it’s working and we’re being consistent and follow up with a student when they’re back in school to make sure everything is working out.
“This case manager side specifically deals with mental health, while social work deals with a great many things.”
Having worked in the district for 24 years, Furtkamp said she’s seen both her position and the nature of understanding mental health issues change.
“What is going on in the student body and the community is different now than it was 25 years ago,” Furtkamp said. “We see a lot more in mental health of diagnosis as well as serious mental health issues than we did.
“Even with bullying issues, social media has added a whole new dimension for that,” she added. “... Now it’s on social media where it can follow a child everywhere and everyone can see. It’s a whole new level.”
Furtkamp said the district has always helped students connect with resources inside the community.
This school year, Furtkamp said, the school district also has new options with Burrell Behavior Health.
“Now instead of referring out for all our mental health needs, we have someone in-house we can refer to,” Furtkamp said.
Arnette said the hope is the grant causes mental health services to become more accessible for more students in the district.
“This grant has allowed us to dedicate that person to serving as many students as she possibly can,” Arnette said. “And if we can’t meet the needs of everybody, we’ll be going back to the Skaggs Foundation saying ‘Hey, let me show you the data, what we’re serving now and what those needs are.”
For students in the district, Furtkamp said, any staff member can make referrals to her office
“They can find someone they’re comfortable with and say, ‘I’m needing some help,’ and we can take it from there,” she said.
“There’s times anyone could probably use someone to speak to,” Furtkamp said. “To be able to process stuff, the earlier you talk about it, the better.”
Additionally, parents or guardians can also contact Furtkamp directly at 417-336-1854 if they believe their student needs help.
“Everything is confidential, the details aren’t discussed with anyone else,” Furtkamp said. “The purpose is for their own mental health, their own safety and growth.”
“Meeting the social and emotional needs of every student is a part of schooling,” Arnette said. “Having experts and people who can connect our student with experts does nothing but enhance their education and improve the school, because we’re meeting the needs of students which might have manifested into something else, something bad.
“This way we can be proactive and get them the help they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.