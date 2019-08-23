After more than a year of waiting, a new opening date is finally known for a new Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at Branson Landing. According to a sign hanging in the front window, the restaurant will open Sept. 2.
Deen, a celebrity chef, TV host and author, also owns Paula Deen’s Family Kitchens in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Foley, Alabama. The restaurant is set to feature “family-style“ meals where folks share some of her most famous southern specialties.
According to the restaurant’s website, folks will be given the option of two or three proteins, including fried chicken, smothered pork chops, ribs and more, as well as a “lengthy list of sides,” including mac and cheese, greens, butter beans and more.
Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen will be part of a new 19,000-square-foot building next to Black Oak Grill, across from Belk.
Visit pauladeensfamilykitchen.com.
