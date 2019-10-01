The Branson Tri-Lakes News took home several awards from the state’s press association.
At the 153rd Annual Missouri Press Association Convention awards luncheon, held in Kansas City Sept. 28, The Branson Tri-Lakes News earned seven awards, including two first-place honors.
Reporter Sara Karnes won first place for Best Breaking News Story for her reporting on the duck boat tragedy in which 17 people lost their lives.
The other first-place honor, for Best News or Feature Series, was awarded to Sara Karnes, John Robinson, Emily Cole and Cliff Sain for their series of stories following up on the duck boat incident. Reporter John Robinson took home two awards – a second place and an honorable mention – for Best Military Story. The second place award was for a story about a woman meeting a man who served with her father, a U.S. Marine who died in Vietnam. The honorable mention award was for a story about a Navy reunion held with a man who was rescued by the unit when he was an infant.
Joshua Clark earned a third-place award for Best News or Feature Obituary for his story about the recent death of celebrity entertainer Roy Clark.
Sara Karnes picked up a third-place award for her story about the Taney County Jail nearing capacity.
And finally, Sara Karnes and Cliff Sain shared an honorable mention for Best Story About Education for a story about the reaction of College of the Ozarks alumni to the sexual assault of two students off campus.
The awards were for stories published during the 2018 calendar year. The awards ceremony was held at Harrah’s in North Kansas City.
