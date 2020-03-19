The Hollister School District has announced plans to offer free meal distribution for students starting on Sunday, March 22 and device distribution for students on Monday, March 23.
In a press release, Hollister school district officials shared that they are continue to work closely with the Taney County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to monitor COVID-19, the impact it is having on the area, and how they can best protect and serve their students.
“We know that the upcoming school closure is going to have an impact on the learning of all students and will have an impact on students who depend on the school to provide quality meals that are essential for their daily nutrition,” said the release.
“As we are navigating uncharted waters, it is our hope and desire to support our families and our community,” said Hollister Communications Director Kim Connell. “Our theme this year is “Better Together”. The way our community is pulling together during this difficult time, is once again evidence that the people of Hollister truly are better together.”
Meal Distribution
—Free brown bag breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up on Sunday through Thursday evenings from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM beginning this Sunday, March 22. Families will be able to get one breakfast sack and one lunch sack for each student in their household per day.
—Distribution locations will be at:
—Commuter lot on the corner of 86 highway
—OTC parking lot
—U-Haul parking lot at All About Me Hair Salon
—Fire Station on BB highway
—HHS Commons (use student entrance)
—Gobbler’s Knob Trailer Court
Device Distribution
—Parents of students K-12 will be able to pick up their student’s Chromebook or iPad for use at home if the student does not already have access to the use of a computer or iPad.
—Parents will be required to sign a check out form.
—Families without internet may utilize the guest wifi in the
school parking lot using password: tigerstripes.
—Devices are to be returned once school resumes.
—Device distribution will take place on Monday, March 23 between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Distribution times listed below are strongly encouraged to help adhere to CDC guidelines with groups of people. Parents with students in multiple grades and buildings are encouraged to utilize the overlap times.
—Device distribution sites and times:
—HHS Commons (use student entrance)
9th grade - 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM
10th grade - 12:45 PM to 1:30 PM
11th grade - 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM
12th grade - 2:15 PM to 3:00 PM
—HMS Commons (use main entrance)
6th grade - 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM
7th grade - 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM
8th grade - 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
—HES Cafeteria (use side doors to enter)
2nd grade - 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
3rd grade - 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
4th grade - 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM
5th grade - 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM
—HECC Gym Hallway (use main entrance)
Kindergarten - 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
1st grade - 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Office Hours and Medication Pick Up
—Building offices will be open Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM only. Outside of those days and hours, you may call the building office and leave a message. Someone will return your call. You may also email your building principal or individual teacher.
—Parents who need to pick up their student’s medication currently being kept in the school nurse’s office may do so between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.
Supplemental Instruction Plan
—Teachers will spend Monday collaborating and planning with their teams to develop supplemental instruction lesson plans.
—Teachers will make contact with parents by email on Tuesday to share supplemental instructions.
—Supplemental instruction provided will not be required but is review material which is strongly encouraged to help prevent student regression.
—Teachers will keep continued contact with parents through electronic communication and phone calls.
“We appreciate your ongoing support as we work together to help our school, our families, and our community during this difficult time. We will continue to communicate updated information as it becomes available,” said the release.
Other schools in the area are also making plans to provide free meals for their students.
Kirbyville Schools are providing the option of meal delivery to all their students who are between the ages of 2-18 starting the week of March 23. Email Food Service Director Patti Turner at patti.turner@kirbyvillebraves.org for additional information.
