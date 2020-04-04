On April 4, Taney County Health Department announced its sixth positive case of COVID-19.
The individual is reported to be a contact of another confirmed Taney County case. Everyone that has had close contact to the individual has been notified according to the TCHD.
The TCHD is reporting that the risk to the community is determined to be low due to the individual's limited contact with the community.
This is the only information regarding the case that was provided in a press release from the health department.
According to the release, the TCHD says preventive measures are the best way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19.
These preventive measures include practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and staying at home, unless leaving for necessities like food or medical needs.
The CDC has released new guidelines. These additional measures include wearing a non-medical face mask in public settings where practicing social distancing may be difficult, like the grocery store, pharmacies and areas of significant community-based transmission.
Call the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, visit taneycohealth.org, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest for more information.
