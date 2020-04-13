CoxHealth officials on Monday said that five CoxHealth employees who work in Branson have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Taney County Health Department had reported at the end of March and early April that two employees at the CoxHealth Heart Center, a stand-alone clinic in Branson, had tested positive. Now, however, a CoxHealth representative confirmed that three employees at Cox Medical Center Branson have tested positive, as well.
It is not clear if any of those Cox Branson cases are among the seven confirmed cases among Taney County residents. The two clinic employees reside outside the county, so they are counted toward other counties.
In all, CoxHealth has had six employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, three from Cox Branson, two from the Branson clinic, and one at an unspecified location, according to the representative. All are recovering at home.
The representative said, at this point, only three of the six cases are considered to be work exposure, but that number could potentially be as high as five.
Earlier this month, a Cox representative confirmed that as many as 80 to 100 Cox Branson employees could have been exposed to COVID-19. A patient who was being treated for non-COVID-19-related reasons tested positive for the disease after he had died.
As of Monday, Taney County had one death from COVID-19.
Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall, during a daily online update, stated that two of Taney County’s positive cases have now recovered.
Stone County has reported three cases of COVID-19. Briefly over the weekend Stone County was considered to have four cases before one was attributed to a different county, according to the Stone County Health Department.
