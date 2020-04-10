Thanks to a nearly $35,000 census grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health, the Ozarks Wellness Network is able to provide additional insight into the 2020 census for area community members.
Comprised of a network of nearly 40 local health and wellness agencies in Stone and Taney counties, OWN it uses the combined resources of its agencies to work together to create a healthier community.
OWN it Census Coordinator Wyatt Loethen explained why the Missouri Foundation for Health presented them with the $34,956 census grant.
“The grant is to help ensure that the most people in Stone and Taney counties can do the census as possible. Last census the Branson area was considered a hard-to-count area,” said Loethen. “So the census reporting levels were lower than they should be.
“This grant is going to give us more opportunities to help make sure everyone gets counted in the area.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Loethen said they’ve had to take a different approach with their planning.
“We were going to do a lot of in-person events for people to come,” said Loethen. “I had some events about different libraries in the area to fill out the census if they need help.
“Of course all those have been canceled since because of the pandemic.”
Now OWN it has directed their focus toward extra advertising.
“We’re doing some advertisements through social media,” said Loethen. “We’re making some banners. Some (places) in Rockaway Beach have banners … we got one for Hollister and we’re working to get some for Branson and Galena. We also teamed up with some food pantries in the area, especially right now … with the pandemic. We’re giving out flyer’s with those meal distributions just to help let people know more about the census.”
As the Branson area was considered a “hard-to-count area” in 2010, Loethen explained why it’s vitally important for the community to make sure their voices are heard in 2020.
“The census numbers are used for the next 10 years to make so many different choices. A lot of businesses actually use census data to decide where they’re going to put a factory or store. It helps determine congressional districts,” said Loethen. “To enumerate a little bit, for each person that goes unaccounted, the area will lose $1300 per year for 10 years. Essentially when you fill out the census, you’re helping ensure that money from the federal government that we pay taxes for goes back to Taney and Stone counties. It also really helps to determine federal block grants for roads, hospitals and pretty much all the federal spending that goes into the area.”
Loethen added that while the census is being primarily done online this year, there are other ways to complete the census for people who don’t have access to a computer or internet.
“A big reason why we got this grant was to help people who may not have internet access in the area or computers,” said Loethen. “You can also fill the census out via telephone with a live representative. It’s not just a computer talking to you, a live person will help you go through it.
“You also can, if you want to wait a few weeks, around mid-April I believe is when the census will begin sending actual forms in the mail to help you fill out and then you can send back.”
Anyone with any questions or needs assistance with the 2020 census can call 844-330-2020, visit 2020census.gov or visit ozarkswellnessnetwork.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.