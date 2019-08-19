The Branson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of Charley’s Philly Steaks Restaurant Aug. 18 at Branson Landing.
In a press release, Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit said the restaurant clerk reported the suspect entered into the store after closing, displayed a knife and demanded money. The suspect then fled the business on foot in an unknown direction. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old white male, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 foot tall with brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt and sunglasses and a black bandanna over his face, the release stated.
On July 29, the Subway restaurant at the Landing was also robbed, but by an armed gunman. Although the robbery at Charlie’s was the second robbery at the Landing in the last three weeks, police say they do not believe the two incidents are related, citing the differences in the two suspects methods of operation, according to the release.
Anyone with any information, or if they believe they may have witnessed the robbery, is encouraged to contact Det. Nathan Arnett with the Branson Criminal Investigative Unit at 417-337-8533.
According to the release, Branson police officers met with Branson Landing management and store managers to discuss security enhancement opportunities for all Branson Landing properties and businesses.
The Branson Police Department continues to work with the Branson Landing management and business managers to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for everyone, stated the release.
