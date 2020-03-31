A Greene County resident who visited Branson March 12-14 has tested positive for COVID-19. The Communicable Disease Investigation Team at the Taney County Health Department is trying to determine who all might have been exposed, according to a statement from the Taney County Health Department.
A press release issued Tuesday evening said the individual was symptomatic while attending Branson Praisefest at the Mansion Theatre, and was seated in the upper-right balcony.
The release included the individual’s itinerary:
Thursday, March 12, 2020 5:00 pm: shopped at The Copper Coin at the Grand Village Shops 6:15 - 10:15 pm: attended Branson Praisefest at the Mansion Theatre
Friday, March 13, 2020 5:00 pm: dined in at Hardee's in Branson West 6:15 pm - 10:15 pm: attended Branson Praisefest at the Mansion Theatre
Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:45 am: dined in at Hardee's in Branson West 10:00 am: attended Branson Praisefest at the Mansion Theatre 12:00 pm: shopped at Coleman Outlet store and Leather Trading Co on Gretna Rd in Branson
“The team has started an investigation to determine who may have been exposed,” states Tiffany Bullock Public Health Nurse Specializing in Communicable Disease Investigation for TCHD. “The person has given us an itinerary of where they were March 12th, 13th and 14th. If you were at any of these places on those dates and times and have developed symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), please contact your healthcare provider.
For more information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or 417-546-4725 or visit taneycohealth.org.
