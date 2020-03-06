Friday morning, Ozark Mountain Media sent out a release announcing an organizational change set to impact five radio stations in the Branson, Missouri and Harrison, Arkansas region. According to the release, Mike Huckabee has assumed full ownership of the media organization that operates KCAX-AM/FM, KHBZ-FM, KHOZ-AM/FM, KOMC-FM and KRZK-FM. The company, formerly Earls Family Broadcasting, was acquired by Huckabee and a partner in June 2018.
Transactions will be finalized pending FCC approval.
Huckabee served as the 44th governor of Arkansas, was a candidate in the Republican presidential primaries, twice, and is an ordained Southern Baptist minister.
He is also the host of his own talk show “Huckabee,” as well as a musician, public speaker and the author of several best-selling books. He also hosted a daily radio program, “The Mike Huckabee Show.”
“I hail from Hope, Arkansas, and have had a long-time affection for radio broadcasting and the Ozarks region,” Huckabee said in a release.
“So this acquisition and deeper engagement is a good fit for me.
“I’m proud to be associated with the people and businesses in this area and look forward to contributing to the region’s success.”
Along with this organizational change, Willoughby Communications has been engaged for consulting services, and principal Steve Willoughby will serve as the company’s new general manager. Willoughby has more than 30 years of experience in media sales, management, and programming, as well as on-air experience, in the Ozarks region.
“We will give audiences the content they want while providing advertisers with an efficient and effective way to share their story and reach potential customers,” Willoughby said. “Our core team is solid.
“We will honor our relationships in the community and build on a long history, while evolving for the new era of broadcast and digital communications.”
