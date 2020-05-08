The city of Branson has updated to an even more advanced way to let the meetings at City Hall be heard. Live.
Although the city has livestreamed the audio of Board of Aldermen meetings for a period of time, they have now added limited video.
Meaning that those who are not able to attend the meeting in person, can still see everything that is projected on the big screens during the meeting.
“In our efforts to continually adapt and improve our open communication/Transparency and Service to our residents and community members, we are now streaming (limited) video,” said city of Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit.
“We will continue to assess, improve, and adapt this process for our residents and community members to provide the best and most convenient service we can. As always, we welcome feedback and suggestions to any of our city services.”
According to city administration, the city is hoping to one day have a video live feed so the community can watch all aspects of the meeting.
“I was pleased with the fact that we can be more transparent and open this up more,” said City Administrator Stan Dobbins.
“As far as doing it, I think it’s great. It’s something we’ve been planning for a while, and then the virus just sped it up, so to speak. We feel that it is important for us to be ready at a moment’s notice to change over our leadership from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting should we have a second lapse of this or some other issue. So to me it’s good.”
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Branson highly encourages people to watch the meetings from home. The Board of Aldermen meetings will continue to be streamed on their website, bransonmo.gov.
You can also watch the meeting by clicking on “Live Stream” on the front page of the city’s website as well as on the available live-stream provided at the @BransonCity “City of Branson Government” Facebook page.
With new advances, mistakes can be made, but always serve as a learning point. In this case, there were some complaints on social media regarding the “live chat” feature being apparently disabled during the meeting. However, Pettit said it was an error on the part of the city, and it has been fixed.
“The “live chat” feature of our livestream was on for the entire duration of the Board of Aldermen meeting that was held on May 4, 2020,” said Pettit. “Due to a mistake on our end, those live chat comments were disabled when the link was transferred to the city’s agenda center page. The city caught the mistake and re-enabled the replay of the live chat on the morning of May 6, 2020.
“As you know, this was the city’s first time streaming on this platform with audio and limited video. As usual, there are kinks to be worked out as we move to a new platform and understand the ins and outs of livestreaming.”
The Branson Board of Aldermen regular meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month unless canceled or otherwise scheduled. Additional meetings are scheduled as deemed necessary and posted by the board.
Meeting agendas will be made available at bransonmo.gov/AgendaCenter so people can follow along during each meeting.
