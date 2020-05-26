An annual farmers market is back for its fourth season in Forsyth.
Owned and operated by the Forsyth Senior Friendship Site, the annual Local Harvest Farmers Market began after the senior center purchased a piece of property at 11048 East Missouri 76 in Forsyth. In the future, the senior center plans to construct a new facility on the property, but for the moment, they’re doing what they can to still use the property.
“When we purchased that land, there was this building that was pretty much in disrepair. The front half of the building, we could not salvage. So we tore it down and then remodeled the rest of the building with new electrical and new carpentry work and all kinds of improvements,” said Forsyth Senior Center Board of Directors Treasurer Glenda Hunt. “When we first bought that land, we thought very seriously of tearing that building down.”
“Then one of our board members happened to say, ‘Well why don’t we make a farmers market?’ Well that peaked my interest and I said, ‘Alright, lets do it.’”
When they first started out four years ago, Hunt said the market only had around eight vendors, but since then, their numbers have grown considerably.
“Right now we have right at 20 vendors. I have about 10 to 12 vendors inside and then the remaining vendors are underneath canopies on the concrete outside,” said Hunt. “Our hours are every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last year during our peak time, which would be June through August, we were averaging 300 people every Saturday going through that market.”
Hunt said that since they hosted their first market of 2020 on May 2, they’ve welcomed an average of about 150 people per day. Due to the pandemic, Hunt said they’re doing all they can to take additional safety measures for both their vendors and patrons.
“As far as the protocol that we’re following with the COVID-19 is that we only have one entry and one exit. So you come in one garage door, and you leave by way of the other garage door,” Hunt said. “We also have multiple hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the market and we ask that our customers use those and also we have our vendors set up where their booths are six feet apart. We really try and monitor the social distancing with our customers.”
Hunt explained that because of their location in Forsyth, vendors are able to welcome customers from several surrounding communities.
“A lot of my vendors, they’re just starting to get some of their produce in and this kind of thing,” said Hunt. “We just had a wonderful reaction from the public about the market reopening. So it is definitely something that the Forsyth area has not had in a long time. Where we’re located, we serve all areas in fact. Taneyville, Bradleyville, Kissee Mills and Rockaway Beach. So we really extend further than just Forsyth.”
While their farmers market will offer many of the traditional market items, including fresh produce, Hunt said that their vendors also offer a variety of other unique products.
“Kenny and Denise Carr and their business is called KD Garden. She grows all kinds of fresh herbs, and she also has yogurt that she makes. It’s fresh milk yogurt, and she also does cheeses. Like this past weekend she had available for sale, she had gouda cheese and sharp cheddar cheese. Then her husband, he makes what’s called papercrete pots, which are flower pots,” said Hunt. “Then we have a vendor that does fresh poultry. He has chicken, turkeys and quail. He also has quail eggs and duck eggs. We have a couple of vendors that do baked goods. We have one lady, she does cinnamon rolls that are just to die for; and also cakes and pies.”
Hunt added that they also have vendors who sell portobello mushrooms, custom bird houses, homemade woodworking crafts, homemade jewelry, fresh flowers and more. She said that, due to the ongoing beef shortage, they will soon have a vendor people will be excited to meet.
“This vendor should have the beef here probably about the first of June. But they raise their own cattle and then it is, of course, professionally processed,” said Hunt. “They will be bringing the beef to market. It will be frozen, of course, and they’ll be selling it there at the market. And we’re expecting that to happen probably around the first part of June. Probably the first Saturday in June we will have that.”
As a nonprofit organization, Hunt said they do what they can to keep market fees down to a minimum.
“A yearly membership is $5. Then the fees that we charge are based on your sales, and it is a $5 minimum or 5% of their sales, whichever is greater. So in other words, they would have to make over $100 before it would be more than $5,” said Hunt. “We’re not there to make money, per se, off of the dues or the fees from the vendors. We want people to realize that we are a viable part of the community, and we just love being able to offer this for the community.”
Outside of the farmers market, the senior center owns and operates The Forsyth Senior Thrift Store and their newly opened furniture store. Hunt said the money raised from these projects are used to pay for the loan on the property. She said the farmers market and both the stores are completely run on volunteers, and they are always in need of more volunteers.
The farmers market is held every Saturday through Dec. 12. Hunt said that as they transition from summer to fall, they’re vendors will offer produce like squash and pumpkin. They also stay open into the month of December for their crafters to sell to anyone looking for a great Christmas present.
Contact Hunt at 417-844-2113 or visit their Local Harvest Farmers Market and Event Venue page on Facebook.
