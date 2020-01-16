Branson Public Schools is welcoming a new assistant superintendent.
Nate Moore will step into his new role as Branson’s assistant superintendent on July 1 after spending the last 20 years with the Mansfield School District, the last eight as superintendent.
“I think that for me, my professional career, where I am, you look at a place like Branson, and for me that was a dream job,” said Moore. “It was a situation to move into a team that I know has great culture. The climate at Branson schools is tremendous, and it would be a great opportunity for me professionally and for my family.
“I have two young girls that will be school age, one will be entering seventh grade next year and the other will be in fourth grade next year, and I’m excited for them and the opportunities they’ll have being in that community.”
According to Moore, he is excited to build relationships and serve within the community.
“For me in my current role, I’ve been in Mansfield for 20 years, so I’ve established tremendous relationships with people here,” said Moore. “So my hope and goal ultimately will be to build those relationships not only with the people I work with, but in the community.
“I’m a servant leader, so I want to be ingrained in the community and be active in as many areas as I can so people know who I am and know my heart. My passion is public education, I love to provide opportunities for kids to better themselves.”
It seems Branson is excited to welcome Moore, as well.
“I’ve been overwhelmed with the support from many of the people in the Branson community and part of the staff there that has reached out to me to congratulate me and to welcome me and it brings peace to my wife,” said Moore. “My kids are excited for the opportunity, but it brings joy and excitement to me, getting ready for something new and to get started down there.”
Moore will be replacing Don Forrest, who will be retiring in June after nine years with the Branson school district and 32 years in public education.
“I look forward to the challenge,” Moore said. “I know Dr. Forrest has huge shoes, and it will be hard to fill them, but I look forward to being part of that team.”
In a press release from the Branson School District, Superintendent Brad Swofford said he is looking forward to welcoming Moore to the community.
“He brings with him financial knowledge and budget experience that will greatly support and benefit the business operations in our district,” Swofford said.
According to the press release, Moore earned an undergraduate degree from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph and holds advanced degrees from William Woods University and Southwest Baptist University. He also earned a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Lindenwood University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.