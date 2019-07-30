The body of a woman who went missing on July 29 while swimming in Table Rock Lake has been recovered.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper and Public Information Officer Sam Carpenter said they, in connection with the fire department and Stone County Sheriff’s Office, located the body of Jennifer Arnold, 37, of Branson at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The woman was reported missing when a subject saw her go into Table Rock Lake by the Bridgeport Bridge in Cape Fair, but did not see her come out. Carpenter said officials were told it looked like the woman had tried to swim across the lake.
As new information becomes available, we'll update this story.
