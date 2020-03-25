Governor Mike Parson has requested the approval of a federal major disaster declaration for the entire state of Missouri.
Parson made the declaration request to President Donald Trump on March 25, which would provide federal assistance for both state and local COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and emergency response efforts.
In a press release, Parson explained that the pandemic is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of state and local governments.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a devastating effect on the state of Missouri, straining hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes, businesses large and small, schools, and tens of thousands of Missourians who have been forced out of their jobs,” Parson said in the release. “Although it is continuing to develop, it’s already clear the COVID-19 pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens. There is an urgent need for federal assistance to help Missouri families meet today’s challenges and the many more that we will face.”
Parson requested the Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program. This program will provide assistance to individuals and families that have been greatly impacted by the closure of the multiple employment sectors and to the state and local mental health services, stated the release.
Parson additionally requested FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which will assist local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies with emergency responses expenses. This program would also provide assistance to first responders who have been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
The request was also made by Parson that FEMA assist with any debris removal expenses for the removal and dispel of bio-hazard or other contaminated materials that have resulted due to the pandemic response, the release stated.
Last week the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Parson’s request for low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses in Missouri who are suffering substantial economic injury due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 13, Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and activated the State Emergency Operations Plan. On March 21, Parson directed Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams to order social distancing statewide. This order has limited social gatherings in the state to no more than 10 people, prohibited eating or drinking inside of restaurants, bars or food courts and ordered all Missouri schools remain closed.
