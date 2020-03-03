The city of Branson is continuing to make progress on getting a new fire and police station .
A bill passed at the Feb. 25 Board of Aldermen meeting approving phase two of the contract with Architect Design Group. The bill passed its first reading, then was motioned for a second reading by Alderman Larry Milton. It then passed its second reading as well.
According to city documents, phase two includes full architectural and engineering services for the design of both the new fire and police facility. As well as, construction administration for both facilities.
The cost for phase two is not to go over $1,255,932.
“The biggest benefit for the construction of a new fire station 4 will be improvements in our, what we’ll call the effective response force”, said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin. “That comes in a couple different formats. The first step is providing improved response times to the southern part of the city, really from Falls Parkway south towards Fall Creek Resort, Pointe Royale, and some of the condo developments including Welk Resorts and Wyndham at the Meadows.
“The second step to that is improve the overall effectiveness of the fire department, realizing it will add additional personnel.
“By having that extra engine company on duty, we know that we’ll be able to have additional staffing respond to a working fire. The third thing is that it would improve the safety of our fire personnel as well by having the additional staffing to respond.”
The new Branson police and fire departments are being funded by the Public Safety Tax.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the Public Safety Sales Tax was approved by voters on Nov. 7, 2017 and went into effect in 2018.
Voters approved the half-cent tax 693 votes to 281.
