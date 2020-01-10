Two new candidates have entered the race for Branson Alderman.
On Jan. 9, Jeff Seay filed to join the race for Ward 2 Alderman and Jamie Whiteis filed to join the race for Ward 3 Alderman, according to an updated 2020 candidate list submitted by Branson City Clerk Lisa Westfall.
Seay will be running against incumbent candidate Ward 2 Alderman Rick Castilion, who filed for reelection on Dec. 23, while Whiteis will be up against Gary Groman, for the alderman seat currently held by Brain Clonts.
In Branson, Ward 1 Alderman Bill Skains is also running for re-election, but is facing two challengers: Marshall Howden and Willard Harris.
Candidates were able to start filing for city, village and school board seats on Dec. 17 for the April 7 municipal election. Potential candidates have until Jan. 21 to file.
The last day to register to vote in the municipal election is March 11, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
