After winning a nationwide contest, Hollister High School students were treated to a special assembly on March 11 featuring presentations from Actor Jeremy Ray Taylor and Safe and Sound Schools Founder Alissa Parker, as well as a live performance from band Chasing da Vinci.
Earlier this year, Safe and Sound Schools, a national school safety nonprofit, named Hollister High School as their first of three school district contest winners for their “Good Days” Tour, which is a national campaign that aims to promote positive school culture across the county.
For the contest, applicants had the opportunity to submit a 60-second video message sharing what a good day means to their school. Going the extra mile, Hollister submitted two videos for consideration along with their online application.
Lucas Bear, a junior at Hollister High, said that at the beginning of the school year, they were encouraged by broadcast instructor Roger Brallier to enter into this competition.
“So we found out about the Safe and Sound School Program, and we’re like, ‘We’re going to try to win this.’ So we all collaborated and started filming after that,” said Bear. “What we showed in our videos was … what’s life like and how much camaraderie goes around Hollister High School, and what we can do to make the school better, even though it’s already great.”
In a separate class, Hollister High School sophomore Michael Schultz said the students in his class were also encouraged to enter the contest.
“(Brallier) said, ‘Hey, they’re doing something cool … I think it would be cool if you tried to do this, too,’ said Schultz. “I was the only one in my class that took over and was like, ‘I’ll do it.’ So I did it by myself.”
As the teacher, Brallier said it didn’t surprise him they won the contest.
“They work hard and they enjoy it and they have a voice, and to watch them craft, that was really something special,” said Brallier. “The things they shot and that they filmed and the things they had them say were things that I see and have seen every day in my time here at Hollister schools.”
Allisa Parker’s daughter Emilie was one of the 20 children killed in the Dec. 14, 2012 Sandy Hook School Shooting. At the assembly, Parker told students the story of how she spent her final morning with Emilie and the aftermath of that day.
Following the death of her daughter, Parker joined Michele Gay, whose daughter Josephine Grace was also killed at Sandy Hook, to create the Safe and Sound Schools organization. Together, Parker and Gay work to better protect schools, by providing programs and resources to help keep schools safe and secure for children and educators.
Parker said they had lots of contest submissions from schools all across the country, but there was something about Hollister that stood out amongst the rest.
“We were looking for the school that had the passion and a commitment and the energy that really fit our mission at Safe and Sound Schools,” said Parker. “They took so much time editing their video and getting it ready for submission, and you could just see how much it meant to them. Of all the submissions that we’ve had, they were really the choice for us and we knew immediately that they were probably going to be our first school that we were going to go to.”
Best known to audiences for his roles in “IT,” “IT: Chapter 2” and “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween,” Actor Jeremy Ray Taylor also took the stage at Hollister to visit with students. During his presentation, Taylor discussed SPARK or Small Personal Acts of Real Kindness.
“So a few years ago … we just had this phrase that kept coming up in our brain, and it was, ‘One small spark can start a flame,’ and we were just trying to think about what that meant. It just kept popping and popping and we couldn’t shake it. So we came up with this thing called SPARK or Small Personal Acts of Real Kindness,” said Taylor. “The generation before us are always saying, ‘You guys are the ones that can change the world. You guys are the ones to change everything.’ That’s such a scary thing to think about, and it’s such a giant thing to think about. So trying to compact it into that statement and just make it seem easier, because it is.”
Taylor added that he also got the chance to view Hollister’s video application, which he called a standout submission.
“Especially being here now, their school is absolutely amazing. I’ve had a little bit of a tour, and the things they are doing here are so wonderful. The teachers are great, and everybody’s just so awesome here,” said Taylor. “It’s so positive, and its exactly what we’re aiming for with Safe and Sound Schools.”
Parker also said the amazing thing about Safe and Sound Schools is that there is a role for anyone who would like to get involved.
“Whether you’re just a concerned community member, a parent, a student, a teacher or a school administrator, there is something for you to do. So if you wanted to go to our website at safeandsoundschools.org, there’s a lot of information for each of those different groups. There’s programs. We have initiatives,” said Parker. “We have all this educational material that you can read up on and just familiarize yourself with that.”
On the same evening as the assembly, students and their families were invited back to the Hollister High School for a concert featuring the band Chasing da Vinci, who recently appeared on Nickelodeon’s “America’s Most Musical Family” television series. A meet-and-greet with Taylor and Chasing da Vinci also followed the concert.
Visit safeandsoundschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.