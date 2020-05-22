The Board of Directors at the Branson Regional Arts Council are honoring the late Americanna Magness, “a beloved champion of the arts in the Ozarks,” by dedicating a seat engraved with her name at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
According to a release, this will not be a live event, but an opportunity to donate to a special memorial in her memory.
“On April 2, 2020, Americanna quietly passed from this life leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication to several area organizations including the Branson Regional Arts Council,” the release stated. “Seat K-5 was where Americanna chose to sit during a ‘Gone With The Wind’ film and gala fundraising event that she helped to create in September 2018 to benefit both the Branson Regional Arts Council and the Taneyhills Community Library.”
She also served on various boards for the Taneyhills Community Library; deacon for the First Presbyterian Church; board of directors for the Branson Arts Council and received Art Citizen of the Year (2006); coordinator of Old Stone Church Concerts; officer of PEO Chapter IB.
She also helped found the Branson Chamber Singers, known today as the Branson Chorale.
The BRAC is planning to dedicate the seat Wednesday, May 27, in honor of her birthday. Contributions in her memory will benefit the ongoing activities of the Branson Regional Arts Council, including art exhibitions, community theatre productions and youth education programming at the Historic Owen Theatre.
Individual Donors will be recognized on the BRAC webpage, as well as in the lobby of the theatre.
Tax deductible contributions of any amount toward the dedication of this seat in Magness’ memory may be mailed to BRAC, P.O. Box 2004, Branson, MO 65615 (indicate Americanna on the check).
Donations may also be made online via a special PayPal link, and all major credit cards accepted.
Visit bransonarts.org for more.
