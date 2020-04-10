On April 9, Stone County Health Department (SCHD) released that Stone County, technically, has its fourth positive case of COVID-19.
According to the SCHD, the individual has an address in Stone County but is not living in the county currently. Nor has the individual been in the area for the previous five weeks. There is no risk of exposure to Stone County.
The SCHD issued on their Facebook page the following comment in response to why a person would be counted as a Stone County case when not currently living in the county.
“Communicable Disease cases such as Coronavirus are counted only one time. They are typically counted for the county of residence. The Missouri Department of Health has determined this case, based on county of residence, to be listed as a Stone County case. This is a situation we are hoping will be reconsidered and counted as a case for where the individual is actually residing. Until this is changed Missouri Department of Health has Stone County listed at 4 positive cases.”
On April 10, the SCHD also released a statement that one of the previous Stone County cases has made a full recovery.
In addition, the individual who has made a full recovery has been released from quarantine, as well as the people who were in close contact with the individual.
“We understand that in our small communities you might know one of our positive cases,” said the SCHD in the release. “We ask that you respect the individual’s privacy, understand they have been through a lot and give them a little grace as they re-enter our community.”
According to the release, it is important to remember the steps necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay at home and only leave the house when necessary. At the very onset of symptoms, isolate yourself from others and call your physician or health department to determine the next steps. Do not go out in public if you are experiencing symptoms. Following these steps will limit and eliminate exposure to others.
The health department also encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions, such as washing your hands frequently and practicing social distancing.
According to the release, the CDC is also recommending cloth face coverings or masks as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (N95 respirators should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders). The cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in areas of significant community-based transmission, like grocery stores and pharmacies.
