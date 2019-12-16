Emmy Award winning television personality and Chef Restaurateur Guy Fieri is opening a new restaurant in Branson in 2020.
In a press release, FACE Hospitality, a subsidiary of FACE Amusement Group, announced their partnership with Fieri to open Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar at the Branson Landing. The Branson Landing is also home to other FACE properties including the Mirror Maize, 7D Dark Ride Adventure and Arcade City Attractions.
Scheduled to open Summer of 2020, the nearly 8,000-square-foot kitchen and bar will be open daily for lunch and dinner. Restaurant guests will be able to enjoy Feiri’s award-winning dishes, craft beers and cocktails with both indoor and outdoor seating options, with views of Lake Taneycomo, according to the release.
“I’m all about great food, good times and big fun so to be able to partner up with folks like FACE Hospitality is a perfect opportunity to bring it all together in one place…Branson!,” said Fieri in the release.
The menu will showcase Fieri’s signature, bold flavors with featured items like his Trash Can Nachos, award-winning Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger and Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings. Additional menu items with include signature sandwiches, scratch made entrees, house smoked meats, as well as desserts, such as the Pretzel and Potato Chip Covered Marbled Cheesecake, the release stated.
“FACE Amusement Group has been serving up fun and excitement in the Branson area for the past three years,” said President of FACE Hospitality Rosemary Rose in the release. “We look forward to building on our partnership with Guy to grow our presence in the community and add to the amazing lineup of food and fun at Branson Landing.”
The restaurant will also feature a full premium bar with an extensive selection of liquors, wines, bottled and draft beers. Fieri’s craft cocktails will also be featured, including the Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito and Guy’s Famous BBQ Bloody Mary, according to the release.
In the release, President and CEO of HCW, LLC (developers of the Branson Landing) Rick Huffman said, “We are very excited to welcome Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar to Branson Landing. The restaurant’s fun atmosphere and unique menu will be a perfect fit for Branson Landing.”
FACE is also the owner of the Branson Sawmill on 76 Country Boulevard in Branson, which features the Branson Buzzsaw and the Branson Coaster.
The full announcement can be found at https://faceamusement.com/2019/12/16/guy-fieri/.
