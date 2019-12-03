Benefit the Badge is gearing up to host its final two fundraisers of 2019.
On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, Benefit the Badge will host its 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament at the Branson RecPlex. The tournament is open to players ages 12 and up. Benefit the Badge and Fogle Family Foundation President Nolan Fogle said he would encourage pickleball players of all abilities to participant in this year’s tournament.
“You can really get in at any skill level,” Fogle said. “We have several different skill levels, so even if somebody has played very little to none, they’re going to find a category they’re going to be able to have fun being in and doing it for a cause.”
Participants will have the chance to play in the mixed doubles category on Saturday and the men’s and women’s doubles category on Sunday. The registration fee is $40 for players. There is also a $10 fee for competition events.
The tournament will follow USAPA rules, double elimination 2/3 to 11 in winners bracket and 1 to 15 consolation.
On Sunday, the other final Benefit the Badge fundraiser will come to an end, as the Fogle Family Foundation will draw names for the winners of their annual charity raffle. Fogle said that their raffle is a huge fundraiser for them, and participants will have the opportunity to win some great prizes.
“One of the biggest things we have is, Black Rain Ordinance has made and donated a custom, one-of-a-kind, one-off rifle. The rifle is a Blue Line Rifle. The cartridges for the bullets have Benefit the Badge laser engraved on them. It’s a 5.56/.223 rifle. It’s amazing,” said Fogle. “We also have a vacation donated by Branson’s Nantucket.”
They get their choice on that vacation of either three nights in a three-bedroom penthouse or seven nights in one of their four-bedroom houses.”
The other two raffle prizes are a Generac 5500-Watt Gasoline Powered Portable Generator and a customizable catered meal for up to 20 people at Pasghetti’s Restaurant in Branson. Tickets for the raffle are one for $5, five for $20, 20 for $75 or 30 for $100.
Only one prize will be awarded per person and raffle winners do not need to be present to collect their prize. Raffle tickets are still on sale.
To register to play in the pickleball tournament, visit pickleballtournaments.com and search for Benefit the Badge. The deadline to register for the tournament is Dec. 11. For additional information on the tournament email benefitthebadge@gmail.com or call Tournament Director Cody Kent at 417-830-1797.
Area residents interested in selling raffle tickets for the Benefit the Badge Charity Raffle also have the opportunity to win a number of prizes. To learn more information call 417-334-1020 or visit the Benefit the Badge page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.