As temperatures are predicted to get down to around 30 degrees tonight (Oct. 31), The Salvation Army in Branson is opening their warming center to anyone in need of a safe, warm place to sleep.
Branson Salvation Army Capt. Linda McCormick said they’ll open their doors tonight at 6 p.m. and they will start serving dinner at 7 p.m.
“So we’re open all night long. The doors are locked of course, so you have to knock to get in,” said McCormick. “We serve breakfast at seven in the morning and then they go out at eight, unless the temperatures are still bitter. Then they can still stay in the chapel.”
The Salvation Army will open their warming center when the temperatures are predicted to become below freezing. McCormick said the warming center is open to anyone who needs it.
“We have separate rooms for families and single women. Men are placed in the chapel,” McCormick said. “So the families and single women have doors that lock, so nobody can just walk in to their room.”
Those who come to the warming center will also be provided with a cot to sleep on and blankets and pillows to sleep with. McCormick said if the warming center plans to stay open for consecutive days, attendees are welcome to leave their things in the chapel.
“It’s protected,” she said. “Nobody’s going to take it or go through it. At the end of the warming center time, they can take their blankets and pillows.”
McCormick said that she also plans to open the warming center again on Saturday night, Nov. 2, as temperature are predicted to one again get down below freezing.
The Salvation Army warming centers are made possible by donations made during the red kettle season and individual donations made throughout the rest of the year.
The Branson Salvation Army is located at 1114 Stanley Ave. in Branson. Visit salvationarmyusa.org.
