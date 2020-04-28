A Branson senior has received an appointment to West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Joseph Jafari’s appointment was announced earlier this spring and in a tweet from Congressman Billy Long on April 17.
According to a press release from Branson Public Schools, nominations for West Point are based on a “whole person” evaluation. Factors such as academic achievements, extracurricular activities, leadership skills, physical aptitude, character, motivation and personal interviews are required for appointments.
“We are very proud of Joseph for his appointment to West Point,” said Branson High School Principal Jack Harris. “He has already made a tremendous impact on Branson High School, and we are excited to see him having the opportunity to serve his country in this way.
“We hope that his time at BHS has provided him with a competitive advantage; one that has prepared him for the rigor and challenges he will face as a cadet. We wish Joseph the very best, and look forward to him being able to come back and share his experience with our students and staff.”
For at least the last 50 years, according to Branson Schools, there have been only two Branson High School students who have received appointments to West Point.
The other was 2015 graduate Cecelia Givens, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
Jafari will report to the academy this summer.
