Since Jan. 2, seven churches in Stone County have been working to serve up a hot meal every night of the week for locals in need of a hot meal or even just some fellowship.
Now through March 31, the public is invited to stop by one of the seven participating churches where they can enjoy a free hot meal during the 7th Annual Stone County Loaves and Fishes program.
This year meals will be served on Monday’s at the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, on Tuesday’s at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, on Wednesday’s at LifeSong Church, on Thursday’s at First Baptist Church of Kimberling City, on Friday’s at the United Methodist Church, on Saturday’s at Church of Christ and on Sunday’s at the New Hope Nazarene Church.
Stone County Loaves and Fishes Coordinator Dennis Ahlvers explained that this program is open to everyone, and they have no qualifications whatsoever to come and enjoy a meal.
“We try to coordinate so that you’ll have a different meal each evening. We work between the seven locations so you don’t have spaghetti and meatballs or chili every single night of the week. So we work together on that,” said Ahlvers. “Sometimes someone has a problem coming up with something they need and the other six churches have chipped in to help and do whatever they need to do.”
Ahlvers said that, many nights, there is enough food leftover that attendees can get seconds or even get a plate fixed to take home. He also explained that the purpose behind this program is to provide free food and a warm place to eat during the cold winter months of Branson’s off-season.
“This is the slow time of Branson and the Branson area. Those three months are the heaviest times when people are needing this kind of assistance. Also, we just don’t cater to the people that are down and out and need a meal,” Ahlvers said. “If you’re sitting at home and would like to have a nice hot meal and maybe have some fellowship and visit with your friends and neighbors, you’re more than welcome to come and be with us. So we meet a need there for people who just want to get out of their home, meet somebody and have a good time while they eat.”
In a press release, officials said that in 2019 volunteers donated more than 3,150 hours of their time in order to serve a total of 4,713 warm free meals. Ahlvers shared that, while this program meets a need for the community, it also meets a need for those who volunteer their time.
“We a lot of times say that sometimes the workers and the people that help put on the meals get as much out of this program as the ones that we’re actually serving,” said Ahlvers. “In other words, it’s so heartwarming, and we feel good after the whole thing is over. So we get as much out of it sometimes as the recipients of the meals.
Meals are served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. If the Reeds Spring School District is closed due to weather, the meal that night will also be canceled.
For additional information or to support the program contact Ahlvers at 785-564-0523.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.