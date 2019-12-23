The fourth annual Miracle on Wolf Lane was hosted by the Reeds Spring High School Cornerstone class on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Cornerstone students work on things including coming up with the details for Miracle On Wolf Lane, an idea to help combat the high amount of poverty, and food scarcity that comes with it, in the area while creating a couple of hours on a Saturday in December where families get to come in with no expectations and simply get to spend time together.
“When we created it we were looking at problems in our community and what some of the biggest needs center around (is) poverty and food scarcity,” said John Kessinger, Cornerstone teacher at Reeds Spring High School.
“So they (the Cornerstone students) wanted to create a Christmas event where it was indoors, would be fun, would be completely free, where there’s no expectations of cost or to feel obligated to buy something. Then families could come together, make memories and have something that every year their kids could look forward to and just spend time together.”
According to Kessinger, the event is student led and they try to do something a little different every year when it comes to the fun activities that are provided.
“We really encourage families to come and enjoy the event and spend time together, tell people about it because every year we want to try and make it better so that way it’s something that everyone wants to come to every year. There’s a new memory to be made and we just really want the community to come out, enjoy it and support it,” said Kessinger.
This year some of the fun activities included face painting, cookie decoration, pin the hat on Santa, four square and more.
“This event has been very special for the students because it allows us to feel like we’re impacting our community,” said Brooke Davis, fourth year Cornerstone student. “We like being a part of something bigger than us and I think this event really helps us to humble ourselves as students and develop more as people.
“(Miracle on Wolf Lane) is available to anybody, of any income, families big or small. We want everybody to feel welcome and know that they have a place in our community and in our school. That’s one of our biggest goals for this event as well, to make everyone in our community feel like they’re apart of something and that they are welcome.”
