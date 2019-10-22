The Branson Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Oct. 21, in Downtown Branson.
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said units were dispatched to a home in the 900 Block of Oak Grove Street after a person driving by the home saw smoke coming from the eaves and called 911.
“First arriving units discovered smoke from the eaves and they did a quick primary search of the home, because we didn’t have any occupants outside. Being 3:45 in the morning they did a quick, what is called a primary search, looking for occupants of the home and discovered nobody was in the residence.”
Martin said after crews confirmed there was nobody in the home they began to work on extinguishing the fire, which was discovered to be in the basement of the home.
“The fire actually burned most of the wood stairwell out and some of the floor joists around that stairwell. So it was compromised and they had to access the lower level from the back side of the home, where they were able to knock the fire down rather quickly and get it under control. It was a very slow moving fire.”
The homeowner was out of state and not home at the time of the fire, according to Martin. He added that the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“We know we obviously had a lot of lightning in the area. Underneath that stairwell was a storage area with a light fixture and all that was destroyed. So we’re trying to see what we can do to narrow that actual cause of the fire down. They’re looking at electrical sources. Potential lightning. But there was no other heat sources in the area like a furnace or washer/dryer.”
Martin said while the fire was contained to the basement, smoke damage was reported throughout the home.
“Crews did a great job of being able to get that fire put out rather quickly,” said Martin. “They spent a great deal of time trying to work to get the smoke out of the home. They did go ahead and cut a ventilation hole in the roof.
“That hole was cut and they used ventilation fans, so once they got the fire extinguished they turned the ventilation fan on to completely eject the smoke from the home. Just trying to salvage as much of the contents of the home as possible, which is a big priority for us.”
No injuries were reported.
