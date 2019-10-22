A decade after her brother’s death in a military camp in Iraq, Hanna Barton was given the honor of presenting the flag to be flown at Silver Dollar City’s annual Survivor Appreciation Day.
“I’m here to remember my little brother,” she said before the ceremony.
Army Spc. Jacob Barton, of Rolla, died May 11, 2009 while serving in Iraq. Hannah Barton said he was at the combat stress clinic at Camp Liberty in Baghdad. He, and four others, died when a Sergeant fired on fellow Americans at the camp.
Hannah Barton still gets choked up talking about him.
“He was a wonderful person,” she said.
She said the last conversation she had with him was about him wanting to buy a house. On Saturday morning at Silver Dollar City, Barton carried a neatly tri-folded American flag. She led dozens of other individuals – all who had lost a military or first responder loved one – while they walked through two lines of Patriot Guard Riders, each holding a flag and standing at attention.
The flag was then raised on the town square flag pole to begin the park’s day.
Patriot Guard Riders, whose motto is “Standing for those who stood for us,” was founded in 2005 “to shield families of fallen heroes from those that would disrupt the services of their loved ones,” according to the Patriot Guard website.
“It is an all volunteer organization,” said Kent McGregor, senior ride captain for the Patriot Guard Riders. “We show respect and honor to our veterans and first responders.”
Silver Dollar City President and CEO Brad Thomas said a few words before the ceremony.
“Every day here at Silver Dollar City, we are proud of our country.”
He said more than 400 family survivors were attending the park Saturday.
