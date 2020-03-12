College of the Ozarks and Ozarks Technical Community College both announced Thursday that, because of concerns over COVID-19, they will postpone the return of students from spring break until the end of March. The schools will then transition to online learning.
College of the Ozarks is also closing to all visitors, beginning Saturday.
C of O students will not return to campus until further notice, according to a press release sent out by the school on Thursday.
Spring break for both schools was originally scheduled March 16-20. It has now been extended to March 27. OTC, which has a campus in Hollister, has also canceled classes for Friday, March 13.
A transition to online learning is scheduled to begin March 30. The release from C of O said this will continue until a determination is made that students can return to campus. OTC announced that it will remain an online campus through the end of the semester. OTC also announced in an online statement that "all non-essential college-sponsored travel has been suspended through April 30."
The C of O press release stated that, because C of O is a work college, and students are involved in every operation, The Keeter Center and public student industries will be impacted. The school listed the following closings and cancellations:
–The Keeter Center will be closed as of Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m. until further notice.
–Public student industries will be closed as of Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m. until further notice, including Edwards Mill, Stained Glass and Candle Shop, Fruitcake and Jelly Kitchen, Gaetz Tractor Museum, Ralph Foster Museum, and Hoge Greenhouses.
–The College campus is closed to visitors as of Saturday, March 14, including the Admissions Office.
–Sunday chapel services, beginning with Sunday, March 15, 2020, have been canceled until further notice.
–School of the Ozarks, a laboratory school operated by College of the Ozarks, also has canceled classes until further notice, beginning Monday, March 16.
“Our concern is for our campus family,” said College President Jerry C. Davis in the press release. “We believe the steps we are taking are in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff. Although we have no cases of coronavirus on campus or in the local community, we are working to safeguard our students and limit the spread of the coronavirus. We are following CDC guidelines closely and working with local agencies to ensure we are doing what is best for everyone.”
“We will work tirelessly to aid students, staff, and faculty during this transition period,” said Sue Head, vice president for cultural affairs and dean of character education. “We are grateful for a caring community that is concerned about the safety and well-being of our campus family. These decisions have significant impact, and in the coming days and weeks, we are prepared to work together to achieve a safe environment and help students stay on track with their academic pursuits.”
