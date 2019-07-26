A Branson man was arrested just after midnight July 26 after leading law enforcement on a water pursuit in Bull Shoals Lake in Forsyth.
In a press release, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell said at 12:03 a.m., dispatch received a call of a man, later identified as Jarrod Garn, 33, who allegedly walked into a residence on Highway Y near Forsyth, uninvited. When the man was confronted by the home owners, he ran out the back door and left in a white vehicle.
While searching the area, a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the man’s vehicle at the Forsyth Post Office. A Missouri State Highway Patrol then notified dispatch that he located a man, matching the description of the suspect, on the Missouri 76 Bridge over Bull Shoals Lake, the press release stated.
When approached by the highway patrolman, the man then jumped into the lake and began swimming into a flooded Shadow Rock Park. The Western Taney County Fire Department and their rescue boat were called to assist. The man was found holding onto a pavilion roof in the park. He was taken into custody at approximately 2 a.m., stated the press release.
According to a probable cause statement, provided by the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston, Garn was arrested on charges of Felony 1st Degree Burglary and Resisting Arrest.
