The Branson Airport officially announced the scheduled return of commercial flights from their terminal.
On June 6, “low cost carrier” Frontier Airlines will resume commercial air services at the Branson Airport. Flights are available for booking now through Nov. 8, according to a press release.
“Branson Airport and Frontier Airlines look forward to once again providing more of the same great affordable, low-cost fares from Branson and to the Ozarks,” said Branson Airport Executive Director Jeff Bourk in the release.
The Branson Jet Center at the Branson Airport is open 24-hours daily serving general aviation, corporate aircraft, military and air ambulance flights. At this time, the Branson Airport is working diligently to ensure passenger air travel is both a safe and comfortable experience, according to the release.
From the Branson Airport, Frontier Airlines will provide passengers with nonstop flights to and from Denver, as well as several other one-stop connecting cities.
Visit flybranson.com or flyfrontier.com for additional flight and destination information.
