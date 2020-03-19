Branson Parks & Recreation, among many other entities in the Branson area, are also seeing closures and cancellations.
These closures include sporting events, the Branson RecPlex, with more cancelations possibly to come.
“Important updates regarding closures or program/event cancellations will be on the Parks & Rec facebook page,” said Cindy Shook, parks director. “We already announced several cancellations on our Facebook page the last few days, with more to come unfortunately.”
A list of closures and cancellations for Branson Parks & Recreation are as follows:
Branson RecPlex to Close Until Further Notice:
The Branson Parks & Recreation Department will close the Branson RecPlex at the end of business on Friday, March 20, until further notice, to assist in the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The building closure will include all scheduled programs and activities, open gym, the walking track and any indoor reservations. Parks representatives will begin contacting individuals regarding reservation refunds or assisting them in rescheduling their rental. The CoxHealth Fitness Center will also remain closed during this time.
The Branson Community Center and Senior Center remain closed at this time. SeniorAge will continue to provide home delivered meals, and frozen meals will continue to be available for pick-up at the Branson Community Center for residents 60 years and over between 11:00am-2:00pm Monday-Friday. For more information, please contact SeniorAge at 417-335-4801.
Youth Baseball and Softball Season Postponement:
The decision has been made to postpone the beginning of Youth Baseball and Softball season. At this point, the start of practices has been postponed until at least the week of April 20. Parks officials will continue to evaluate this timetable and provide updates as they become available.
The Branson Parks and Recreation Department is committed to exercising all feasible and safe solutions in an attempt to provide area youth with a successful baseball and softball season if and when conditions allow. At this time, team and individual registrations are still being accepted online. The registration deadline will be extended until further decisions have been made regarding the start of the season. Staff will continue to work to prepare for the upcoming season to ensure a quick and seamless transition as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Cancellation of Adult Basketball and Volleyball Season:
In accordance with recommendations from local, state and national public health organizations, and in an effort to reduce exposure to COVID-19, the Branson Parks and Recreation Department has canceled the remainder of the scheduled 2020 Winter Adult Basketball and Adult Volleyball seasons, effective immediately.
Cancellation of Spring Youth Soccer:
As of Tuesday, March 17, 2020 teams will no longer gather for practices or games. At this point, there are no plans to complete any portion of the season.
To see a complete list of all Branson Parks & Recreation cancellations and postponements, visit bransonparksandrecreation.com or follow ‘Branson Parks & Recreation’ on Facebook.
